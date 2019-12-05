RBI Looking at HDFC Bank Net Banking Glitches, Says Deputy Guv MK Jain
Jain, while replying to a question on whether RBI is considering a framework for penalising such banks, did not name HDFC Bank, though.
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Mumbai: A Reserve Bank team is analysing the reasons behind the crash of online banking facility of HDFC Bank for two consecutive days this week, deputy governor MK Jain said on Thursday.
The customers of the largest private sector lender faced problems to access their accounts online on Monday and Tuesday. The bank attributed the problems to a technical glitch, but timing of the problem--at a time when salaries were credited--made the going difficult for many.
"Our team has gone to really identify the reasons and find out what we can give them (HDFC Bank) as a direction," Jain told reporters at the customary post-policy presser.
Jain, while replying to a question on whether RBI is considering a framework for penalising such banks, did not name HDFC Bank, though.
He said RBI is cognizant of the problem and explained that technical glitches had resulted in online banking getting impacted on Monday.
He also said there were media reports again on Tuesday that the glitches were continuing, and made it clear that the services have now been "restored fully".
The city-headquartered lender has the highest number of salary accounts and its clientele includes 2.9 crore debit cardholders and 1.3 crore credit card customers.
The bank has in the past claimed that a majority of its customers use online banking and other digital means for banking. After the services went down, irate customers took to social media platforms to vent their ire at the bank.
It can be noted that HDFC Bank customers had also faced difficulties in accessing accounts a year ago when it introduced a new version of its mobile app.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|528.10
|-0.22
|Zee Entertain
|300.05
|6.65
|Reliance
|1,550.85
|-0.12
|Yes Bank
|62.10
|-1.43
|SBI
|336.20
|-1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|62.10
|-1.51
|HDFC AMC
|3,200.85
|-3.85
|Zee Entertain
|300.20
|6.78
|Infosys
|714.65
|0.91
|Reliance
|1,550.30
|-0.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|300.05
|6.65
|TCS
|2,121.30
|2.06
|ITC
|246.95
|1.56
|Larsen
|1,302.20
|1.33
|Britannia
|3,082.90
|1.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,121.50
|2.04
|ITC
|246.90
|1.54
|Larsen
|1,301.65
|1.28
|Infosys
|714.65
|0.91
|Tech Mahindra
|763.90
|0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|251.45
|-3.21
|Coal India
|196.40
|-3.13
|Bharti Airtel
|447.35
|-3.05
|Tata Steel
|399.80
|-2.32
|IndusInd Bank
|1,509.75
|-2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|447.20
|-2.96
|Tata Steel
|399.65
|-2.31
|IndusInd Bank
|1,509.85
|-2.21
|Tata Motors
|166.10
|-1.95
|Hero Motocorp
|2,396.60
|-1.76
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Former Mumbai Cricketer Robin Morris Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping: Report
- Mammootty’s Costliest Film Mamangam Budget is Lesser Than the Salary of a Bollywood Star
- Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: All The New Prepaid Plans Compared
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Breaks Down After Ugly Fight with Asim Riaz
- Instagram Will Verify How Old The New Users Are, But Age is Just a Number