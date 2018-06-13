English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RBI May Hike Rates Again in August on Rise in Inflation: Analysts
Official data released yesterday said retail inflation jumped to a four-month high of 4.87 per cent in May on costlier food items such as fruits, vegetables and cereals, coupled with high fuel rates.
FILE PHOTO: A man checks his phone outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
Mumbai: Headline inflation surging to a four-month high of 4.87 per cent in May is likely to force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike rates once again at its August monetary policy review, analysts said.
The commentary comes a day after industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said that monetary policy tightening will increase the cost of doing business and force India Inc to slowdown on investments, which are critical for pushing the growth agenda.
"With both core and headline inflation only likely to face greater upside pressure from various factors in the
coming months, we continue to expect one more 0.25 per cent rate hike from the RBI. This could occur as soon as the July
31-August 1 meeting," analysts at the French brokerage BNP Paribas said in a note.
UBS Securities said a hike is "likely in August". "If global crude prices remain at current levels and core inflation remains elevated, the next rate hike could be announced sooner (likely in August) than later," it said, adding that the announcement of minimum support prices for agri produce will be watched keenly.
Analysts at German brokerage Deutsche Bank also said they expect a 0.25 per cent rate hike by the RBI at the August review, saying an inflation targeting central bank will feel the need to tighten the policy based on these "signals" from inflation.
However, Bank of America Merill Lynch said base effects is driving up the inflation number and added that the RBI will be on "long hold".
Official data released yesterday said retail inflation jumped to a four-month high of 4.87 per cent in May on costlier food items such as fruits, vegetables and cereals, coupled with high fuel rates.
In May last year, the retail inflation was at a low of 2.18 per cent.
At its policy review last week, the apex bank had upped its retail inflation projection by 0.30 per cent and kept the policy stance in the neutral zone, even as it hiked the key rates by 0.25 per cent.
Also Watch
The commentary comes a day after industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said that monetary policy tightening will increase the cost of doing business and force India Inc to slowdown on investments, which are critical for pushing the growth agenda.
"With both core and headline inflation only likely to face greater upside pressure from various factors in the
coming months, we continue to expect one more 0.25 per cent rate hike from the RBI. This could occur as soon as the July
31-August 1 meeting," analysts at the French brokerage BNP Paribas said in a note.
UBS Securities said a hike is "likely in August". "If global crude prices remain at current levels and core inflation remains elevated, the next rate hike could be announced sooner (likely in August) than later," it said, adding that the announcement of minimum support prices for agri produce will be watched keenly.
Analysts at German brokerage Deutsche Bank also said they expect a 0.25 per cent rate hike by the RBI at the August review, saying an inflation targeting central bank will feel the need to tighten the policy based on these "signals" from inflation.
However, Bank of America Merill Lynch said base effects is driving up the inflation number and added that the RBI will be on "long hold".
Official data released yesterday said retail inflation jumped to a four-month high of 4.87 per cent in May on costlier food items such as fruits, vegetables and cereals, coupled with high fuel rates.
In May last year, the retail inflation was at a low of 2.18 per cent.
At its policy review last week, the apex bank had upped its retail inflation projection by 0.30 per cent and kept the policy stance in the neutral zone, even as it hiked the key rates by 0.25 per cent.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|546.30
|+5.85
|+1.08
|TCS
|1,824.10
|+43.10
|+2.42
|SBI
|287.70
|+4.85
|+1.71
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,210.05
|-10.70
|-0.88
|Reliance
|1,002.50
|+5.35
|+0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,209.75
|-10.65
|-0.87
|Dish TV
|73.40
|+0.75
|+1.03
|BPCL
|420.85
|+5.75
|+1.39
|Vedanta
|243.10
|-1.70
|-0.69
|Sun Pharma
|545.65
|+5.15
|+0.95
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,256.30
|+65.65
|+3.00
|Cipla
|582.10
|+15.00
|+2.65
|TCS
|1,824.10
|+43.10
|+2.42
|Lupin
|871.90
|+16.90
|+1.98
|Hindalco
|245.00
|+4.35
|+1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,252.00
|+61.75
|+2.82
|TCS
|1,824.20
|+43.20
|+2.43
|SBI
|287.65
|+4.80
|+1.70
|Power Grid Corp
|198.50
|+2.80
|+1.43
|Infosys
|1,276.10
|+17.70
|+1.41
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|567.60
|-12.40
|-2.14
|Adani Ports
|382.85
|-6.05
|-1.56
|Zee Entertain
|557.10
|-8.10
|-1.43
|Bajaj Finance
|2,231.05
|-30.20
|-1.34
|Bharti Airtel
|375.65
|-5.00
|-1.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|567.50
|-12.30
|-2.12
|Adani Ports
|382.15
|-5.75
|-1.48
|Bharti Airtel
|376.10
|-4.95
|-1.30
|HUL
|1,620.30
|-20.15
|-1.23
|HDFC
|1,835.85
|-11.95
|-0.65
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Samsung Carnival: More Than Rs 10,000 Discount on Galaxy S8, No-Cost EMIs And More
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For
- Salman's Reaction While Shooting Allah Duhai Hai Will Make Your Day, Watch Video
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return