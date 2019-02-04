LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

RBI May Slash Interest Rate by 25 Basis Points, Says SBI report

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will start its three-day meet in Mumbai on Tuesday and announce the policy on February 7.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI May Slash Interest Rate by 25 Basis Points, Says SBI report
File photo of Reserve Bank of India headquarters. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank may cut key lending rate by 0.25 per cent later this week in view of benign inflation, said an SBI research report on Monday.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will start its three-day meet in Mumbai on Tuesday and announce the policy on February 7.

"We now expect RBI to change its stance in February, but it is likely to remain on a pause mode. The first cut might happen in April 2019, but we believe it will be shallow rate cut cycle.

"However, we will not be overtly surprised if RBI delivers a 25bps rate cut on February 7 itself," said SBI's Ecowrap.

The central bank has maintained status quo on interest rate in its last three bi-monthly monetary polices after hiking the repo rate twice this fiscal by 25 basis points each.

There are indeed reasons to believe why RBI might just prefer to cut in February, the report said.

First, headline inflation still remains significantly benign and growth has hit a soft patch, it said.

"Sharp revisions in GDP growth in 2016-17 and 2017-18 imply a sub 7% figure in 2018-19, clearly implying that we are currently in a slowdown mode. Also, inflation might have just bottomed out in December," it said.

Secondly, the credit growth has declined for the second fortnight in January, implying that incremental credit growth data available till December is showing significant decline (which might have continued in January).

This is not encouraging and is evident for services, despite improvement in credit to NBFCs in December.

"However, most encouraging is credit to MSE sector, which has seen good growth in December due to the government recently launching an MSME outreach programme," Ecowrap said.

Non-banking financial companies' primary issuance of corporate bonds for the three months to December has declined by Rs 25,168 crore. This rapid decline may have shifted to banks' credit portfolio. Bank credit to industry has jumped by Rs 47,700 crore during the same period, it added.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,582.74 +113.31 ( +0.31%)

NIFTY 50

10,912.25 +18.60 ( +0.17%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,290.90 3.28
Dewan Housing 115.50 3.87
Yes Bank 179.80 -3.12
Indiabulls Hsg 650.75 -4.11
Titan Company 1,025.75 3.45
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,291.15 3.52
Dewan Housing 116.10 4.17
Titan Company 1,025.70 3.47
Yes Bank 179.90 -3.10
Indiabulls Hsg 650.35 -3.97
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,025.75 3.45
Reliance 1,290.90 3.28
ONGC 146.25 3.14
Eicher Motors 20,128.30 2.36
Bajaj Auto 2,642.50 1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,291.15 3.52
ONGC 146.35 3.03
Bajaj Auto 2,646.10 1.67
Kotak Mahindra 1,272.80 1.17
HDFC 1,978.00 0.87
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 650.75 -4.11
Hindalco 204.20 -3.41
HPCL 226.50 -3.21
Yes Bank 179.80 -3.12
Power Grid Corp 184.60 -2.94
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 184.40 -3.13
Yes Bank 179.90 -3.10
Sun Pharma 414.35 -2.10
NTPC 137.25 -2.07
M&M 674.30 -2.01
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram