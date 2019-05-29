English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI May Slash Repo Rate by 25 bps in June, Says Report
According to the report, the trade tensions between the US and other countries will have ramifications on emerging economies like India.
Image for representation (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut key policy rates by 25 bps in the upcoming monetary policy meeting amid subdued domestic industrial activity and slowdown in trade on the global front, says a report.
According to Dun & Bradstreet's latest economy forecast, the trade tensions between the US and other countries will have ramifications on emerging economies like India.
"While the upside risks to inflation are currently from the monsoon, reversal in food prices and further rise in oil prices warrant a 'wait and watch' policy mode, the slowdown in the growth momentum is likely to weigh upon the monetary policy decision," Dun & Bradstreet India Chief Economist Arun Singh said.
D&B expects a 25-bps rate cut in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet early next month. The MPC, which decides on key interest rates, will hold a meeting on June 3, 4 and 6.
According to the report, on the domestic front, subdued industrial activity and uncertainty on trade will add to the delay in the revival of industrial investment.
"Given that the disruptions caused by demonetisation and GST should have waned by now, the slower pick-up across different sectors and investment along with weakening of demand parameters indicate that the slowdown in economic activity is becoming more apparent," Singh noted.
According to D&B, growth in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) during April 2019 is expected to edge higher from the previous month's level but that would be largely owing to a low base effect.
The report noted that the distress in some of the sectors along with uncertainty in global trade is expected to weigh on IIP.
D&B expects IIP to have grown by 2-3 per cent during April 2019.
According to Dun & Bradstreet's latest economy forecast, the trade tensions between the US and other countries will have ramifications on emerging economies like India.
"While the upside risks to inflation are currently from the monsoon, reversal in food prices and further rise in oil prices warrant a 'wait and watch' policy mode, the slowdown in the growth momentum is likely to weigh upon the monetary policy decision," Dun & Bradstreet India Chief Economist Arun Singh said.
D&B expects a 25-bps rate cut in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet early next month. The MPC, which decides on key interest rates, will hold a meeting on June 3, 4 and 6.
According to the report, on the domestic front, subdued industrial activity and uncertainty on trade will add to the delay in the revival of industrial investment.
"Given that the disruptions caused by demonetisation and GST should have waned by now, the slower pick-up across different sectors and investment along with weakening of demand parameters indicate that the slowdown in economic activity is becoming more apparent," Singh noted.
According to D&B, growth in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) during April 2019 is expected to edge higher from the previous month's level but that would be largely owing to a low base effect.
The report noted that the distress in some of the sectors along with uncertainty in global trade is expected to weigh on IIP.
D&B expects IIP to have grown by 2-3 per cent during April 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|416.25
|0.85
|ICICI Bank
|426.90
|-1.70
|TCS
|2,113.40
|1.91
|SBI
|352.30
|-2.15
|Yes Bank
|154.30
|0.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|416.15
|0.79
|SpiceJet
|140.50
|-5.58
|Equitas Holding
|136.20
|-3.30
|Yes Bank
|154.30
|1.11
|Reliance
|1,329.80
|0.29
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|275.90
|2.57
|GAIL
|356.45
|2.21
|TCS
|2,113.40
|1.91
|Wipro
|287.95
|1.77
|HCL Tech
|1,090.30
|1.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,112.60
|1.81
|HCL Tech
|1,089.85
|1.62
|Yes Bank
|154.30
|1.11
|Sun Pharma
|416.15
|0.79
|Infosys
|731.35
|0.65
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|369.80
|-3.14
|Vedanta
|165.25
|-2.54
|ONGC
|170.85
|-2.54
|SBI
|352.30
|-2.15
|UPL
|993.80
|-2.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|354.30
|-1.69
|ONGC
|172.80
|-1.31
|Vedanta
|165.35
|-2.22
|Tata Motors
|176.85
|-2.16
|ICICI Bank
|426.85
|-1.76
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Airtel 4G Hotspot Prepaid Plan Offers 126GB Data, With 84 Days Validity
- Close to the Bone is Much More than a Cancer Memoir, Says Lisa Ray on her Debut Book
- Jason Momoa was Too Broke to Fly Home While Shooting Game of Thrones, Shares Photo
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results