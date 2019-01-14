English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Might Slightly Cut Interest Rate, Says Kaushik Basu
The RBI's monetary policy review is slated in February.
File photo of former Chief Economic Adviser Kaushik Basu (Image: REUTERS)
Kolkata: Former chief economic advisor Kaushik Basu on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could "slightly" reduce interest rate to boost growth.
"NPAs have made the banks cautious. But, India can do with slightly lower rate of interest," Basu said at an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here.
The central bank should be left alone with complete autonomy, he added.
Basu also said that the investment rate in India was on the decline.
Talking about the GST, he said it was borrowed from advanced countries and "poorly implemented", and demonetisation was a "bad idea".
