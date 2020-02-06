RBI Monetary Policy: Big Relief for Real Estate as Repo Rate Remains Unchanged at 5.15% Amid Slowdown
The RBI was announcing the outcome of its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20.
File photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Reuters)
New Delhi: In a big relief to real estate, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday left policy rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent. The RBI was announcing the outcome of its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20.
This is the second consecutive pause by the RBI after it reduced policy rates by 135 basis points in five back-to-back reviews last year. In December, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee surprised the markets by leaving rates unchanged when economists had forecast a cut.
All MPC members including Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, Ravindra Dholakia, Janak Raj, Michael Debabrata Patra and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das voted in favour of the status quo decision.
(details awaited)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,866.45
|-0.31
|ICICI Bank
|543.25
|0.81
|Indiabulls Hsg
|289.85
|4.73
|IRCTC
|1,515.00
|0.39
|Blue Star
|810.70
|-0.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|547.35
|2.60
|Axis Bank
|739.25
|2.09
|HCL Tech
|605.50
|1.75
|HDFC
|2,427.75
|1.52
|Bajaj Finance
|4,598.85
|1.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|177.70
|-3.29
|Infosys
|776.00
|-1.08
|Titan Company
|1,270.20
|-0.76
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,685.00
|-0.35
|Asian Paints
|1,866.45
|-0.31
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Karan Johar's Twins Roohi-Yash's Birthday Bash With Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Inaaya
- Amul's 'Homecoming Snack' Ad on Coronavirus Outbreak Triggers Twitter Debate
- Coronavirus Likely to Disrupt Smartphone Industry Globally, Says Qualcomm
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 129 Written Updates: Shehnaz-Sidharth Do a Role Reversal
- Kannada Actor Chetan, Wife Megha Hand Out Copies of the Constitution at Their Wedding