Business
RBI Monetary Policy: Big Relief for Real Estate as Repo Rate Remains Unchanged at 5.15% Amid Slowdown

The RBI was announcing the outcome of its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
RBI Monetary Policy: Big Relief for Real Estate as Repo Rate Remains Unchanged at 5.15% Amid Slowdown
File photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Reuters)

New Delhi: In a big relief to real estate, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday left policy rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent. The RBI was announcing the outcome of its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20.

This is the second consecutive pause by the RBI after it reduced policy rates by 135 basis points in five back-to-back reviews last year. In December, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee surprised the markets by leaving rates unchanged when economists had forecast a cut.

All MPC members including Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, Ravindra Dholakia, Janak Raj, Michael Debabrata Patra and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das voted in favour of the status quo decision.

(details awaited)

