RBI Monetary Policy: FY23 GDP Growth Revised to 7.2% from Earlier Projection of 7.8%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday revised downwards its GDP growth forecast for the current financial year to 7.2 per cent. Presenting first bi-monthly monetary policy statement of the financial year 2022-23, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the real GDP is projected to grow 7.2 per cent in the current financial year, with the growth in the first quarter at 16.2 per cent, and 6.2 per cent in second quarter.

Das said the growth for the third quarter is projected to be at 4.1 per cent, and four per cent for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23. He said that as per second advanced estimates, the real GDP growth has been pegged at 8.9 per cent for FY22.

The growth projections have been made considering the crude oil prices at USD 100 per barrel for the current financial year. In a press conference, Das said the supply of crude oil, natural gas, commodities, palladium has been affected due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its policy announcement on Friday maintained status quo on the repo rate to keep it at 4 per cent. It also maintained ‘accommodative’ stance, with focus on the withdrawal of this stance if inflation remains out of comfort zone.

Das said that since the previous meeting in February, the expected positive benefits of the ebbing Omicron wave have been offset by the sharp escalation in geopolitical tension. He added that this has affect domestic factors.

In the previous policy announcement in early February, the RBI had projected the real GDP growth is projected at 7.8 per cent for 2022-23, with the first quarter at 17.2 per cent; second quarter at 7 per cent; third quarter at 4.3 per cent; and fourth quarter at 4.5 per cent.

It had said, “In India, real GDP growth at 9.2 per cent for 2021-22 takes it modestly above the level of GDP in 2019-20."

Since its last policy, multiple rating agencies have revised downwards their growth forecast on India amid elevated commodity prices and fresh supply chain issues arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The agencies have also taken into account the downside risks arising from fresh lockdown in parts of China led by a surge in COVID-19 cases.

ICRA has revised downwards India’s GDP (gross domestic product) growth forecast for the current financial year 2022-23 to 7.2 per cent from an earlier projection of 8 per cent. India Ratings now projects India’s GDP growth for the current financial year 2022-23 at 7-7.2 per cent, from its earlier estimate of 7.6 per cent. Moody’s Investors Service has also lowered the country’s GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 9.1 per cent, from the earlier estimated 9.5 per cent. FICCI expects the GDP to grow 7.4 per cent this financial year.

Earlier, most experts had predicted the central bank to lower GDP growth forecast. Bank of Baroda Chief Economist Madan Sabnavis had said, “We would expect the MPC to review the earlier forecasts of both growth and inflation for FY23. Growth is likely to be revised downwards while inflation would be probably at least 100 bps higher given the evolving conditions."

