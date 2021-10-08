RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Reverse Repo Rate, Inflation, Market will Keenly Follow MPC

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain status quo in its bi-monthly Monetary Policy meeting scheduled on October 8. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of India’s central bank is likely to keep the key lending rate — repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent for the eighth time in a row, opined most of the analysts. However, RBI could surprise the market by tweaking reverse repo rate, said some of the experts and market watchers. The policy stance will likely to be kept unchanged at ‘accommodative’. Amid the rising global commodity prices in international market and depreciating rupee, the market will keenly watch how RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das plans to manage the inflation at home. Most analysts expect a shift in the forward guidance favouring gradual normalisation.
“RBI MPC is expected to maintain a status co both in rates and stance but there are lot of indications or factors which have either changed or expected to change in the near future, which could influence the decision,” said Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and managing partner, DVS Advisors LLP.
Amid the sharp hike in global commodity prices, RBI has to maintain a balance to keep inflation at check at home. The RBI has projected the CPI inflation at 5.7 per cent during 2021-22 — 5.9 per cent in the second quarter, 5.3 per cent in third, and 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of the fiscal, with risks broadly balanced. CPI inflation for Q1 2022-23 is projected at 5.1 per cent. CPI inflation for Q1 2022-23 is projected at 5.1 per cent. “Though the inflation rate for august has been within the range of 4(+-2) at 5.3 per cent but has been above 5 for a long time now,” analysts added. All eyes will be on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to tackle the looming inflation.
Will RBI Tweak Reverse Repo Rate?
Some analysts believe that RBI might give an indication to tweak reverse repo rate in futute in Monetary Policy Meet on October 8. Investors will keenly watch for cues from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Reverse repo rater is the level at which it absorbs cash from banks
How to Tackle Surplus
RBI is grappling with the question of how to tackle a very large surplus of liquidity, currently between Rs 10-12 lakh crore. "Liquidity management is in centre stage as the banking system surplus remains high, layered further by government’s cash balances, bond purchases and FX operations. A rise in the reverse repo cut-offs – within reach of the repo rate – at the recent auction, is also a signal of RBI’s discomfort with prevailing overnight and short-term yields, which was earlier held down by the liquidity surfeit," said Radhika Rao, senior economist, DBS Bank
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to be optimistic on growth and economic recovery on the back of “faster-than-expected” sectoral improvements. “Moody’s upgrading India’s outlook and GST collections above 1 lakh crore for September and improvement in manufacturing PMI, all indicate at a recovery. This could trigger the discussion of again retargeting inflation instead of focusing on growth. Drawing the excess liquidity from the market could be used as first measure by increasing the reverse repo, instead of increasing the repo rate to tackle inflation. However this decision may not be taken in this meeting but would definitely be discussed. Action could be taken in the next meeting,” said Vijayasarathy
“Overall MPC is expected to take some more time before biting the bullet on tampering the rates. Before the next quarter, the action of USA federal reserve would also be evident and MPC could wait and watch and then react to it,” he further added.
