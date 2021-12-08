RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Repo Rate Unchanged; Inflation, GDP Growth Maintained

While the Indian economy is now well on its way towards much-awaited normalcy, it has yet a long way to go before the government and its agencies can start gradually pulling back support measures. With that being the basic premise, we expect the RBI to continue to hold the repo rate rate at the current levels when it announces policy changes in its upcoming bi-monthly meeting. A low home loan interest rate regime has been greatly instrumental in helping revive India’s real estate sector, especially during the festive season. We expect the growth momentum in the sector to continue because of no upward changes in the repo rate. Some increase in the reverse repo rate, however, might be on the cards.