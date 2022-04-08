RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: First MPC Decision of this Fiscal, Will Shaktikanta Das Surprise Market?

Live now
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is all set to announced the decision of the bi-monthly monetary policy on Friday, April 8. The central bank will keep the key interest rates — repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at, the analysts expected. All eyes will be on the stance amid rising inflation across the world. Experts look forward to guidance on liquidity and rate trajectory from the first monetary policy of the new Read More
SBI said in a report that RBI to continue with a pause on short-term lending rate or repo rate. “Prolonged growth supportive stance may have created a signal extraction and coordination problem with administered rates being cut even as inflation has continued to tread up,” it added. Read Here
In a report this week, State Bank of India (SBI) said the central bank may increase its inflation projections for fiscal 2022-23 considerably and also lower growth projections.
“We would expect the MPC to review the earlier forecasts of both growth and inflation for FY23. Growth is likely to be revised downwards while inflation would be probably at least 100 bps higher given the evolving conditions. Based on the commentary provided last time there would be a status quo position maintained on both the repo and reverse repo rates. However, with inflation rising prodigiously, in my view there should be active consideration of change in stance from accommodative to neutral,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. Read More
The retail inflation jumped to 6.7 per cent in February, the highest since June 2021. It was the second consecutive month where inflation remained above 6 per cent, the upper end of RBI’s comfort zone. Amid this, all eyes will be on how RBI Guv will strike a balance between growth and curbing inflation.
“The RBI MPC meets at a time when outbreak of war has seen a spike in most commodities pack. Oil is on a boil, gold continues to sizzle, inflation is way too nimble. The growth – inflation debate is likely to hog center stage yet again in the upcoming policy meet,” said Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer (Debt) & head products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company-
“While inflation guidance could see upward revision, we may not see any abrupt rise in benchmark rate. The way to normalization which started off with liquidity, could next move on to narrowing of repo/ reverse repo corridor and/or change in stance from accommodative to neutral. Repo rate hikes could wait for now,” Iyer added.
The repo rate or the short-term lending rate was last cut on May 22, 2020. Since then, the rate remains at a historic low of 4 per cent.
RBI MPC has kept interest rates unchanged in the last 10 meetings. It has also maintained accomodative monetary policy stance.
All but six of 50 respondents polled March 29-April 5 forecast no repo rate change on Friday. Thirty-two expected rates to still be unchanged by end-June. Twenty-five forecast the repo rate to climb by 25 basis points to 4.25 per cent in the third quarter, while 15 saw rates rising to 4.50 per cent or higher.
The Reserve Bank of India will delay its first interest rate rise by at least four months to August at the earliest, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
This monetary policy can easily be termed as the most crucial in the last two years. The Covid-19 cases have lowered significantly in India. However, the prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities have risen sharply in the aftermath of Russia-Ukraine war. Now it is important to see how India’s central bank balance growth amid surging inflationary pressure.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the outcome of first monetary policy of the new financial year on Friday, April 8.
“Since the pandemic, the RBI has continued to maintain an accommodative stance prioritising a sustained economic growth recovery. Currently, India’s key growth indicators are at a nascent stage of recovery and there is still a slack in the economy. The escalating inflation in the economy arising from global commodity price rise and its transmission to the consumer prices would further add downward pressure to domestic growth trajectory. Thus, amidst the inflationary pressure and growth uncertainty, in our view the RBI is likely to keep the key policy rate unchanged in its April 2022 review,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director at Knight Frank India.
On inflation, economists expect RBI to raise its retail inflation projection for the new fiscal year by 50 to 80 basis points from the current 4.5 per cent. “At the margin, inflation risks dominate the downside risk to growth. On our estimates, it will average above 6 percent in FY23 , so we see the 6 percent upper band getting breached for three consecutive quarters,” Sonal Varma, managing director & chief economist at Nomura, told.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.