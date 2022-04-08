RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: First MPC Decision of this Fiscal, Will Shaktikanta Das Surprise Market?

“The RBI MPC meets at a time when outbreak of war has seen a spike in most commodities pack. Oil is on a boil, gold continues to sizzle, inflation is way too nimble. The growth – inflation debate is likely to hog center stage yet again in the upcoming policy meet,” said Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer (Debt) & head products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company-

“While inflation guidance could see upward revision, we may not see any abrupt rise in benchmark rate. The way to normalization which started off with liquidity, could next move on to narrowing of repo/ reverse repo corridor and/or change in stance from accommodative to neutral. Repo rate hikes could wait for now,” Iyer added.