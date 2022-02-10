RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: CPI Inflation Projected at 4.5% in FY23; Real GDP Growth at 7.8%

Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee (MPC) kept key lending rates repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged on Thursday, February 10. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday projected India’s economic growth projection for the financial year 2023 (FY23) at 7.8 per cent. RBI forecasts FY23 CPI inflation at 4.5 per cent.

