Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

RBI Move on Lakshmi Vilas Bank has no Impact on Merger Proposal, Says Indiabulls

In April this year, Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHF) had announced the proposed merger in April and applied for the RBI nod in May.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
RBI Move on Lakshmi Vilas Bank has no Impact on Merger Proposal, Says Indiabulls
Image for Representation. (Photo: indiabullsrealestate.com)

Mumbai: Indiabulls Housing Finance on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India's restriction on Lakshmi Vilas Bank will not have any impact on its merger process with the lender.

On September 28, the RBI had initiated prompt corrective action on Lakshmi Bank.

In April this year, Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHF) had announced the proposed merger in April and applied for the RBI nod in May.

"The fact is that the LVB has been put under PCA. But, in my view, it is an opportunity for us and it is also going to give some time for RBI to continue with the due diligence, consolidate all the feedbacks from various regulatory agencies and take a final view on whether to give go-ahead or to do something else with LVB," vice-chairman, managing director Gagan Banga told investors in a concall.

This is not the end of the road as far as the bank proposal is concerned. I am very very convinced about this, Banga said.

Banga expects to hear back from the RBI by the end-October, and if it is positive, the process will get over by end this fiscal, he said.

Banga said the company has cash of around USD 3 billion as of June 30, 2019.

He said the company has repayment pipeline of around Rs 10,000 crore for the next six month for which it has cash in the excess of Rs 20,000 crore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,667.33 -155.24 ( -0.40%)

NIFTY 50

11,474.45 -37.95 ( -0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 255.90 -34.40
Reliance 1,332.25 1.77
Yes Bank 41.40 -15.08
HDFC 1,977.05 -2.89
Axis Bank 685.00 -2.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 255.50 -34.39
Dalmia Bharat 821.20 0.59
Yes Bank 41.45 -15.06
ICICI Bank 433.40 -3.51
Tata Comm 378.75 2.32
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 367.05 5.14
HCL Tech 1,080.60 3.80
UPL 603.95 3.76
Infosys 805.65 3.00
ITC 259.85 2.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 367.25 5.29
HCL Tech 1,080.50 3.76
Infosys 805.30 2.93
ITC 259.70 2.69
TCS 2,099.05 2.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 41.40 -15.08
IndusInd Bank 1,383.55 -6.57
SBI 270.80 -3.70
ICICI Bank 433.70 -3.45
Cipla 425.50 -3.16
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 41.45 -15.06
IndusInd Bank 1,381.60 -6.84
SBI 270.90 -3.68
ICICI Bank 433.40 -3.51
Sun Pharma 389.65 -3.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram