RBI MPC: Bharat Bill Payment to Take Cross-Border Payments; How it Helps NRIs, Senior Citizens

RBI MPC Decisions: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday proposed to enable the Bharat Bill Payment System to accept the cross border inward bill payments to help non-resident Indians or NRIs to make bill payments for utilities, education and other such payment on behalf of their families and parents living in India. The decision was revealed during the RBI’s Monetary Policy Meet (MPC) announcement by the central bank’s governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday, August 5.

Announcing the decision, Shaktikanta Das said that the move will greatly help senior citizens living in the country. “It is now proposed to enable the Bharat Bill Payment System to accept the cross border inward bill payments. This will enable non-resident Indians, that is NRIs, to undertake bill payments utility, education and other such payment on behalf of their families in India. This measure will greatly benefit senior citizens in particular,” said the RBI governor.

As per the RBI’s statement on dvelopmental policy issued later, “BBPS is currently accessible only for residents in India. To facilitate Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) undertake utility, education and other bill payments on behalf of their families in India, it is proposed to enable BBPS to accept cross-border inward payments. This will also benefit payment of bills of any biller onboarded on the BBPS platform in an interoperable manner. Necessary instructions will be issued shortly.”

Explaining the essence of the Bharat Bill Payment System, Das said, “The Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) is an interoperable platform for standardised bill payments. This has transformed the bill payment experience for users in India.” Over 20,000 billers are part of the system, and more than eight crore transactions are processed on a monthly basis, he added.

What is the Bharat Bill Payment System?

As per the Bharat Bill Payment System website, BBPS is an RBI conceptualised ecosystem driven by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). “It is a one-stop ecosystem for all recurring bills providing an interoperable and accessible “Anytime Anywhere” recurring payment service to all customers across India with certainty, reliability and safety of transactions.”

Bharat Bill Payment System has multiple modes of payment and provides instant confirmation of paynment via an SMS or receipt with a Be-assured symbol. It offers repetitive payments of all type like electricity, telecom, DTH, gas, water bills, insurance premium, loan repayments, Cable, FASTag recharge, education fees, credit card, municipal taxes, mutual subscription fees, housing society etc. through a single window, as per the website.

Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), owned and operated by NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL), offers an interoperable platform for standardised bill payment experience, centralised customer grievance redress mechanism, uniform customer convenience fee, etc. The payment modes options at BBPS are cash, cards (credit, debit and prepaid), IMPS, UPI, AEPS, internet banking and UPI, wallets.

