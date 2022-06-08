RBI MPC: GDP Projection For FY23 Retained At 7.2%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday retained its real GDP forecast at 7.2 per cent for the current financial year 2021-22. Addressing the media, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said capacity utilisation improved to 74.5 per cent in the March 2022 quarter, compared with 72.4 per cent in Q3, and it is likely to increase further. He also said a rise in non-oil and non-gold imports indicates recovery.

Das added that good monsoon should support rural consumption. The RBI’s survey also suggests improvement in consumer confidence in the year ahead.

He, however, added that food and commodity prices remain elevated, the Russia-Ukraine war has led to the globalisation of inflation and central banks cross the world are reorienting policies.

