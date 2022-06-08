CHANGE LANGUAGE
RBI MPC: Inflation Forecast for FY23 Hiked to 6.7%
1-MIN READ

The inflation in India is likely to hover around 6.7 per cent for the current financial year

Business Desk

The inflation in India is likely to hover around 6.7 per cent for the current financial year, announced RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to increase the repo rate by 50 basis point in its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting held in June.

CPI inflation forecast for FY23 raised to 6.7 percent from 5.7 percent

>> For April-June revised to 7.5 per cent from 6.3 per cent
>> For July-September revised to 7.4 percent from 5.8 per cent
>> For October-December revised to 6.2 percent from 5.4 per cent
>> For January-March 2023 revised to 5.8 percent from 5.1 per cent

Business Desk

June 08, 2022