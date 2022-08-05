RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI Retains FY23 Inflation Forecast at 6.7%; FY23 GDP Growth Forecast at 7.2%

Live now
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announces the decisions of its bi-monthly monetary policy. The RBI Monetary Policy Committee hiked repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4% and the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) stands adjusted to 5.15%.
India's central bank is expected to hike the key interest rate on Friday, analysts polled by News18.com said. RBI will hike repo rate in the range of 25 to 50 basis points (bps), according to the
Edible oil prices likely to soften further, says RBI Guv
Bank credit growth has accelerated 14 per cent as against 5.5 per cent year ago, says RBI Guv.
Guv Das said, FY23 inflation seen at 6.7 per cent
-Q2 at 7.1 per cent -Q3 at 6.4 per cent -Q4 at 5.8 per cent -Q1 FY24 at 5 per cent
Real GDP growth projection for FY23 retained at 7.2 per cent, says RBI governor
The financial sector remains well capitalised; India’s forex reserves provide insurance against global spillovers, said Das
Consumer price inflation has eased from its surge in April but remains uncomfortably high and above the upper threshold of the target, says RBI governor.
India facing USD 13.3 billion capital outflow in last few months. Further, he said, IMF has revised downwards economic growth projection and expressed risk of recession.
MPC decision to raise rates by 50 basis points is unanimous, says RBI governor.
India grappling with high inflation, said RBI Governor
RBI Monetary Policy Committee hikes repo rate by 50 bps to 5.40 per cent. The Repo rate is now back to pre-pandemic levels, the highest since August 2019
The rupee firmed ahead of a central bank monetary policy decision on Friday, supported by overnight weakness in oil prices and the US dollar. The domestic currency rose 46 paise to 78.94 against the US dollar in early trade.
Kotak Bank Economists, said that “We note that since the April policy the weighted average call rate (WACR) has increased by around 175 bps given the introduction of SDF rate, repo rate hikes, and tightening liquidity.”
The June RBI bulletin had estimated India’s natural interest rate at 0.8-1 per cent for 3QFY22. The bulletin mentioned that “when the real policy rate is at or close to the natural rate, monetary policy is neutral”. In this context, repo rate of 5.75-6 per cent with inflation averaging within 4.5-5 per cent in FY2024 could be in sync with the natural interest rate. Additional rate hikes, if any, would depend on the degree of internal (inflation) and external (current account) imbalances in the economy.”
Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured that the Indian economy, compared to the situation prevailing in many of the other peer groups and in many of the developed economies, is definitely much better. On inflation, Sitharaman said the government and the central bank has taken enough steps to keep inflation at 7 per cent or ideally below 6 per cent. The RBI is mandated to target inflation in a band of 2-6 per cent.
Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO, Shriram Housing Finance, said: “The MPC in its August policy announcement is likely to hike rates upward of 35bps, however, I don’t anticipate a jumbo-sized hike like other major central banks namely US Fed or ECB. This is because in the absence of any fresh shocks, economic conditions in India have marginally improved and therefore an aggressive rate path is not warranted. In fact, any supersized hike in repo rate will go against the palpable recovery in productive sectors like housing and construction which have the highest forward and backward linkages in the economy. The inflation trajectory is above the RBI’s comfort level of 4 per cent (+/-2 per cent). Therefore, the MPC will opt for interest rate increases in smaller doses till the general price level falls within the RBI’s comfort band. Such guidance will temper the future rate hike concerns and soothe the nerves of the market. Also, I expect MPC to shift its policy stance from ‘calibrated tightening’ to `neutral’ in its forthcoming resolution.”
Srikanth Subramanian, CEO-Designate, Kotak Cherry, said, “Equity markets seem to have discounted a 35-50 bps rise and hence a corresponding rate hike may not result in a big shock especially on the back of good earnings and economic momentum.”
Domestic markets opened on a positive ground ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate action plan. Frontline indices Nifty50 climbed 50 points to trade above 17,400 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex rose over 100 points to 58,424.14 levels.
“We expect RBI MPC to hike benchmark repo rate by 50 bps as CPI continues to rule above RBIs threshold band. Commentary maybe neutral / dovish as CPI trend seems to be following RBIs forecast for FY 2023. Key to watch also would be the guidance if any in the future course of rate moves,” said Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer (Debt) & head products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.
“We expect the repo rate to be raised by 35 bps to 5.25 per cent, after a cumulative 90 bps increase in this cycle yet far. This will take the rate back to late-2019 level. In the absence of an outright change in stance to tightening, the guidance is likely to emphasise on the preference to withdraw accommodation to anchor inflationary expectations,” said Radhika Rao, executive director and senior economist at DBS Group Research.
The RBI has raised interest rates twice so far in this cycle — first 40 bps hike at an “off-cycle” monetary policy meeting in May, followed by 50 bps in June. With soaring inflation and the rupee trading near a record low, India’s central bank is expected to increase interest rates to catch up with its global peers.
“Inflation and GDP growth projections for FY23 at 6.7 per cent and 7.2 per cent are likely to be held unchanged,” said Rao. “Few developments in recent weeks have raised expectations that the peak of inflationary concerns is behind us, which includes signs of a peak in commodity price indices, including crude oil. Besides two rate hikes, there had been a host of measures to provide interim relief,” she further added.
“RBI is likely to take rates above a level deemed ‘neutral’ (which we think is closer to 5.25 per cent) before slowing down or looking at becoming more data dependent in this rate hike cycle,” said Abheek Barua, HDFC Bank’s chief economist.
The key driver for the policy decision will be the inflation readings and its trajectory.
Retail inflation in India had eased to 7.01 per cent in June, but the print stayed above the RBI’s tolerance ceiling of 6 per cent for the sixth consecutive month. Consumer prices in India had surged to an eight-year high of 7.80 per cent in April. The overall food inflation came in at 7.75 per cent in June as compared to 7.97 per cent preceding month, while fuel and light inflation climbed up to 10.39 per cent in the month of June in contrast to 9.54 per cent in May.
Core inflation has stayed above 6 per cent.
