RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: GDP Growth Retained at 9.5% for FY22, Says RBI Guv

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee has kept the interest rates unchanged. The repo rate has been kept at 4 per cent. The reverse repo rate or the central bank’s borrowing has been unchanged at 3.35 per cent. The central bank of India is also keept the policy stance unchanged at “accomodative”. Considering the hardening inflation and looming Covid-19 third wave, experts believed that the rate setting committee will keep the interest rates and policy stance unchanged. The RBI Monetary Policy Committee kept the lending rates unchanged for the last six times. “In a much better position as compared to June 2021. Need to remain vigilant on possibility of a third wave,” said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
High inflation and uncertain growth scenario will likely force the policymakers to continue on a wait-and-watch mode for more cues. “While the expectation is for a status quo policy, in terms of interest rates and stance, what will be important to gauge is the Monetary Policy Committee’s assessment on the economy and hence, the path forward from here on. Among a host of factors, it is the durability and sustainability of India’s growth curve, in addition to inflation, that will drive its decision making,” said Shanti Ekambaram, group president, consumer banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
“In Today’s RBI MPC decision, there will be no change in repo and reverse repo rates amid fear of the third Covid-19 wave. RBI is likely to watch the developing macroeconomic situation for some more time before taking any decisive action on monetary policy,” said Heena Naik, research analyst, Currency, Angel Broking Ltd. Economists said said that the central bank may slightly increase their inflation forecast.
We are in a Much Better Position: Shaktikanta Das
CPI inflation surprised on the upside in May: Shaktikanta Das
CPI inflation surprised on the upside in May: Shaktikanta Das
CPI inflation surprised on the upside in May; price momentum however moderated. Outlook for aggregate demand is improving but underlying conditions are still weak. More needs to be done to restore supply-demand balance in no. of sectors: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
Expect the MPC to Dial up its FY22 Inflation Forecast from the Present 5.1% y/y: Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank
“Expect the MPC to dial up its FY22 inflation forecast from the present 5.1% y/y. Headline CPI inflation has stayed above the 4% target midpoint for 21 consecutive months and above the 6% tolerance band for more than half of that period. We expect price pressures to moderate for the rest of 2021 and bounce in the March 2022 quarter. Our CPI inflation forecast for FY22 is 5.5%," opined Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank.
'RBI is likely to maintain an accommodative stance until normalcy returns'
RBI is likely to maintain an accommodative stance until normalcy returns, a lot of which depends on vaccination rates where India is far behind advances economies. There is a re-opening-led demand revival and that is probably exerting upward pressure on inflation, and pushing prices above RBI’s tolerance band. The monetary reaction function however is expected to hinge more on growth revival and growth remaining sustainable, which is likely to take another 6-8 months at least. An accommodative stance will benefit the home loan market and demand for home loans which has been growing by close to double digits is likely to get stronger," said Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO, Shriram Housing Finance.
Will RBI signal liquidity withdrawal?
Liquidity has moved into a significant positive zone. The net liquidity absorbed by the RBI amounts to INR7.5trn as on 03rd August while the durable liquidity surplus in the system is close to INR10trn. Despite this, bond yields have tended to inch up recently – both for the 10-year and the 5-year G-sec. We think that the liquidity comfort will be essential for the markets for now and an attempt towards fine tuning will have to be carefully communicated to prevent any adverse impact on yields, said Yes Bank economists.
Inflation Target Will Be Revised?
Our model indicates a climb down of Headline CPI inflation to within the target band of 4+/-2% from the next reading and is likely to soften with a high base from last year. Moreover, global commodity prices are stabilizing now, implying that imported inflation fears could recede, said said Yes Bank Economists
RBI to Keep Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate Unchanged Today
All 61 economists polled by Reuters expected the MPC to hold rates as Asia’s third largest economy grapples with various local lockdowns to control Covid-19 pandemic. However, the consensus expected the central bank to make two 25 basis point increases next fiscal year, taking the repo rate to 4.50 per cent by end-March 2023.
RBI MPC on August 6: When and Where to Watch
Reserve Bank of India tweeted: Watch out for the Monetary Policy statement of the RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 am on August 6, 2021 YouTube: https://youtu.be/adn3YQ2iqIA. Post policy press conference telecast at 12:00 noon on the same day. YouTube: https://youtu.be/kbY0_YqILoo
“Given higher global commodity prices, sticky food inflation and rise in domestic fuel prices inflation looks set to stay high for the RBI’s comfort,” said Siddhartha Sanyal, chief economist and head of research, Bandhan Bank. “We expect RBI to continue status quo in its monetary policy. Historical low interest on home loans has played a major role in gradual revival of housing demand, which was badly impacted during April-June 2020 because of the nationwide lockdown to control COVID. Therefore, it is imperative that low mortgage rates continue for at least next few quarters to provide required fuel to their growth of the real estate industry as well as around 200 other sectors linked to it,” Vikas Wadhawan, group CFO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com.
