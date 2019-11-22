Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

RBI Mulls New Rules on Corporate Governance, Wants Banks to Disclose More

The comments from the top central banker come at a time when the system continues to go through the issues of asset quality, even though the new additions have slowed down.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2019, 11:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
RBI Mulls New Rules on Corporate Governance, Wants Banks to Disclose More
Representative image.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank is looking at introducing new rules on corporate governance for banks in sync with global ones, and would also like lenders to disclose more, Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan said on Friday.

Vishwanathan also urged banks to recognise losses because of NPAs as early as possible and not to defer the same.

The comments from the top central banker come at a time when the system continues to go through the issues of asset quality, even though the new additions have slowed down.

Speaking at an event organised by Business Standard, a business daily, Vishwanathan listed out a slew of initiatives the RBI has undertaken, with the compensation structures for key management personnel and whole-time directors being the latest additions, and hinted that it is looking at more.

"The Basel Committee (where bankers from all over the world discuss strategies) has its own (framework on corporate governance), we are working on that to improve guidelines on that," Vishwanathan said.

Speaking to an audience comprising of all the top bankers, he said the new guidelines will be put in public domain and the RBI will be seeking comments before finalising any rules.

Citing the case of under-reporting of NPAs which used to go unrecognised earlier and is made compulsory now, and the benefits it gets, the DG urged banks to disclose as much as possible to present a truthful picture.

"The default should be disclosed as much as I can so long as I am not hitting a provision of law or I am not providing a market strategy that is taking the bank forward," he said.

He also said that the RBI agrees with capital markets regulator Sebi's call on disclosure of divergences immediately by a bank and not waiting till the annual report, because this is price-sensitive information.

Vishwanathan also said that the banks should be working the most on governance practices in order to avoid any difficulties.

"Governance is the thing that banks and financial institutions should look towards. Strengthen governance, recognise losses, look at why losses are beyond risk appetite, change your operations to confirm to risk governance of the system, improve your compensation system," he said.

Starting from the board level, there is a need for banks to "astutely" follow the RBI's instructions after a supervision report comes out, he said.

On early recognition, he said, "I would urge upon you to say that the best way to deal with a crisis or situation is not to defer the problem, and that is when we are likely to take the right actions at the right time. when things are delayed, it only continues to fester in the system."

He also made his displeasure at banks' tendency to come up with requests for deferring mark to market losses on investments, stating how they are the first ones to recognise profits.

Risk management practices are very important, and conflicts which can avoid like making the chief risk officer part of the loan clearance process, ought to be avoided, he said.

"The important thing that concerns RBI when it comes to financial sector intermediation in general and banks in particular, is risk management. If banks get this right, most of the problems are not likely to be there," he said.

The DG said there is also a need to strengthen the compliance function at banks, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,914.40 -54.00 ( -0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 358.10 3.75
Reliance 1,546.50 0.58
Indiabulls Hsg 237.35 2.50
Infosys 693.20 -2.81
SBI 329.30 -0.62
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 357.90 3.66
Indiabulls Hsg 237.00 2.31
Reliance 1,546.40 0.60
Safari Ind 544.65 -6.31
Yes Bank 64.80 0.86
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 400.00 3.87
Zee Entertain 358.10 3.75
Eicher Motors 22,753.20 3.64
JSW Steel 251.25 2.45
Vedanta 142.25 2.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 399.60 3.74
NTPC 117.80 2.35
Vedanta 142.15 2.27
ONGC 133.80 2.14
Power Grid Corp 198.55 1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 232.00 -4.09
Infosys 693.20 -2.81
TCS 2,071.70 -2.19
Asian Paints 1,682.75 -2.19
UPL 533.50 -2.07
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 693.15 -2.89
TCS 2,070.55 -2.20
Asian Paints 1,682.40 -2.17
HCL Tech 1,115.75 -1.82
Kotak Mahindra 1,568.50 -1.68
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram