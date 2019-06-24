Take the pledge to vote

For Fourth Time, RBI Panel Delays Report on Transfer of Surplus Funds to Govt

The six-member panel, headed by Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, which was originally supposed to submit the report in April, delayed it for the fourth time due to lack of consensus.

Reuters

Updated:June 24, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
For Fourth Time, RBI Panel Delays Report on Transfer of Surplus Funds to Govt
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)
New Delhi: A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel deciding on guidelines for transfer of the central bank's surplus funds to the government has further delayed submitting its report, an official said on Monday.

The six-member panel, headed by Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, which was originally supposed to submit the report in April, delayed it for the fourth time due to lack of consensus.

The panel will submit the report after the federal budget in July, the official said.

