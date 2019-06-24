English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
For Fourth Time, RBI Panel Delays Report on Transfer of Surplus Funds to Govt
The six-member panel, headed by Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, which was originally supposed to submit the report in April, delayed it for the fourth time due to lack of consensus.
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)
New Delhi: A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel deciding on guidelines for transfer of the central bank's surplus funds to the government has further delayed submitting its report, an official said on Monday.
The panel will submit the report after the federal budget in July, the official said.
