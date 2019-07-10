Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RBI Panel Suggests Extension of Forex Market Trading Hours to Gauge Potential Benefits

The panel said that since RBI is in the process of reviewing and rationalising foreign exchange regulations to provide flexibility in terms of choice of products, participation, positions, extension of market hours would complement these measures.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
RBI Panel Suggests Extension of Forex Market Trading Hours to Gauge Potential Benefits
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai.
Loading...

Mumbai: A RBI working group has suggested calibrated extension of forex market trading hours from 9am to 9pm as it would help in gauging demand and potential benefits.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in August 2018, had decided to set up an internal group to comprehensively review the timings of various markets it regulates and the associated payment and settlement infrastructure. The RBI regulates money markets, Government Securities (G-Sec) market, foreign exchange (Forex) market and the markets for derivatives on interest rate, currency and credit derivatives.

The draft report of the working group said that since RBI is in the process of reviewing and rationalising foreign exchange regulations to provide flexibility in terms of choice of products, participation, positions, extension of market hours would complement these policy measures.

"Thus, calibrated extension of market hours, and to begin with revised market timings of 9 am - 9 pm, may be considered to gauge demand and potential benefits," said the report placed on the RBI's website for stakeholders comments till July 31.

The Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association of India has stipulated market timings for inter-bank USD/INR forex transactions from 9 am to 5 pm. However, authorised dealers are permitted to accept retail transactions beyond these timings.

There are no restrictions on timings for transactions in cross currencies. Banks can decide the trade timings based on their internal policies. The report further notes that it is operationally easier to extend timings on exchanges as they are already offering extended market hours for commodity and derivative segment.

However, foreign exchange market in India is predominantly over-the-counter (OTC) and hence, prices in thinly traded exchanges could be more volatile in the absence of OTC market.

"Extension of exchange timings without corresponding extension in the OTC market could pose risk management issues (valuation and open position) for banks operating in both markets. Therefore, it is desirable to extend trading hours for both OTC and Exchanges," it said.

The working group also suggested that the current market timings for G-sec markets may be retained, on account of lack of demand from participants. Forex market in India is predominantly a wholesale market, dominated by banks, forex brokers and corporate clients. Customers are priced off-market by banks. Trading in forex and related derivatives takes place OTC as well as on exchanges.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,557.04 -173.78 ( -0.45%)

NIFTY 50

11,498.90 -57.00 ( -0.49%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Interglobe Avi 1,398.05 -10.74
TCS 2,108.20 -1.18
Bajaj Finance 3,429.05 -4.83
ICICI Bank 430.90 0.56
Yes Bank 93.00 1.81
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Interglobe Avi 1,397.75 -10.73
SpiceJet 119.60 2.00
TCS 2,107.70 -1.11
AAVAS Financier 1,498.95 -0.10
Reliance 1,278.35 -0.09
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.00 1.81
Coal India 233.35 1.63
Sun Pharma 392.20 1.50
Kotak Mahindra 1,475.85 0.89
ICICI Bank 430.90 0.56
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 93.00 1.81
Coal India 233.50 1.74
Sun Pharma 392.05 1.44
Kotak Mahindra 1,475.60 0.85
ICICI Bank 430.95 0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,429.05 -4.83
Indiabulls Hsg 659.60 -4.00
BPCL 349.60 -2.92
Tata Steel 454.80 -2.91
JSW Steel 254.90 -2.84
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,426.55 -4.91
Tata Steel 454.60 -2.94
Tata Motors 151.40 -2.79
Axis Bank 768.50 -2.25
Larsen 1,499.15 -1.80
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram