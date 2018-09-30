GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RBI Policy, Macroeconomics Data Key and Rupee Trends Set Tone for Stock Markets this Week

"Investors are yet to gain confidence to start bottom fishing due to lack of liquidity, margin funding and short selling in the market. Weak sentiment is likely to extend till the financial market stabilises and confidence reverts with accommodative valuation. RBI policy meet this week is the key event," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2018, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI Policy, Macroeconomics Data Key and Rupee Trends Set Tone for Stock Markets this Week
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: RBI's policy meeting, macroeconomic data announcements, and the trend in rupee and crude oil prices would set the tone for the stock markets in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts.

Bourses will remain closed Tuesday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

"Investors are yet to gain confidence to start bottom fishing due to lack of liquidity, margin funding and short selling in the market. Weak sentiment is likely to extend till the financial market stabilises and confidence reverts with accommodative valuation. RBI policy meet this week is the key event," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

RBI's interest rate decision will be announced Friday.

At its previous monetary policy meeting in August, the Reserve Bank raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent on inflationary concerns.

"RBI's interest rate decision will be crucially watched," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

PMI data for the manufacturing and services sectors will also influence trading sentiment, experts said.

Investors would continue to track the NBFC space which has been hit by liquidity concerns.

Factors such as movement of rupee and crude oil prices would also play a key role, they added.

"Next month, hopefully will be rosier than the previous month as all the weak hands are out and the worst has already been priced in which is known to all.

"Things might only get better going ahead given the Q2 FY19 results will start pouring in. RBI's 4th bi-monthly meet could create a knee-jerk reaction if they decide to increase interest rates by 0.25 per cent," said Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Securities and StockNote.

Over the last week, the Sensex lost 614.46 points, or 1.67 per cent, to end at 36,227.14.
The Sensex has lost a whopping 2,417.93 points, or 6.26 per cent, in September -- its worst monthly show since February 2016.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,227.14 -97.03 ( -0.27%)

Nifty 50

10,930.45 -47.10 ( -0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.65 -9.64
Reliance 1,257.95 0.33
HDFC 1,754.50 1.47
Maruti Suzuki 7,347.95 -2.72
Indiabulls Hsg 856.85 -8.82
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.45 -9.72
Dewan Housing 275.40 -5.08
Infibeam Avenue 58.80 -70.24
LIC Housing Fin 416.70 -1.14
Maruti Suzuki 7,350.55 -2.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 613.25 2.18
Wipro 324.00 1.58
ITC 297.75 1.52
HDFC Bank 2,006.05 1.51
HDFC 1,754.50 1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 612.35 2.28
HDFC 1,755.50 1.49
HDFC Bank 2,005.65 1.40
ITC 296.70 1.18
Wipro 324.20 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.65 -9.64
Indiabulls Hsg 856.85 -8.82
Hindalco 229.65 -5.84
Bharti Airtel 338.55 -5.11
Hero Motocorp 2,933.25 -5.01
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.45 -9.72
Hero Motocorp 2,932.15 -5.16
Bharti Airtel 338.25 -5.01
Tata Steel 580.35 -4.85
Vedanta 231.75 -3.60
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...