Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Business
2-min read

RBI Purchases Rs 10,000 Crore G-Secs, Sells Rs 6,825 Crore Securities via OMOs

In the OMO purchase of 6.45 per cent GS 2029, which is benchmark security, the RBI received Rs 20,826 crore worth of bids from the participants but accepted Rs 10,000 crore of bids.

Updated:December 23, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
RBI Purchases Rs 10,000 Crore G-Secs, Sells Rs 6,825 Crore Securities via OMOs
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Monday purchased Rs 10,000 crore worth of long-term government securities and sold Rs 6,825 crore of four short-term securities through the special open market operations (OMOs).

Last week, the RBI had announced simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMOs for Rs 10,000 crore each. In the OMO purchase of 6.45 per cent GS 2029, which is benchmark security, the RBI received Rs 20,826 crore worth of bids from the participants but accepted Rs 10,000 crore of bids.

"The RBI offered to purchase the 10-year benchmark security which is liquid and highly traded in the secondary market. The outstanding stock of this bond is around Rs 67,447.851 crore. This would have attracted the bidders to buy it through OMO purchase," said a bank treasurer at a state-run bank.

The central bank received 161 bids to purchase 6.45 per cent-2029 bonds whereas it accepted 145 bids. The cut-off yield to accept the bid was 6.546 per cent. The RBI offered to sell four government securities -- 6.65 per cent GS 2020; 7.80 per cent GS 2020; 8.27 per cent GS 2020 and 8.12 per cent GS 2020 through OMO sale.

It accepted only Rs 6,825 crore worth of bids for the four securities as against Rs 20,330 crore bids it received in the OMO sale auction. In terms of the number of bids, the central bank received 30 bids for 6.65 per cent GS 2020; 26 for 7.80 per cent GS 2020, 13 for 8.27 per cent GS 2020 and 47 for 8.12 per cent GS 2020 but accepted 6, 13, 3 and 13 bids, respectively.

Analysts said the simultaneous sale and purchase of government bonds through OMO auctions were held to correct the yield curve to make it more representative of the current economic condition. "This operation was done to align the yield curve where we can see too much of steepening now. This kind of steepening is seen in a growing economy with high growth rate, which is not the case here," said a treasury dealer with another state-run bank adding that the auctions will help in rationalise the curve.

Last week, DBS Bank economist, Radhika Rao, in a note said the special OMO auctions, similar to the US Federal Reserves' "Operation Twist" announced in September 2011 and ran through end-2012, is part of broader measures by the RBI to expedite policy transmission.

The Reserve Bank of India has reduced repo rate by 135 basis points between February and October 2019 but there has been a delay in passing on the cut in repo rate by lenders. In the December policy, the six member monetary policy committee (MPC) unanimously voted for the pause in rates.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,262.75 -9.05 ( -0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,571.40 -1.73
Yes Bank 49.65 -3.40
SBI 332.40 -1.61
Tata Steel 462.15 0.25
Axis Bank 743.15 0.45
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Lux Industries 1,300.90 -7.13
Reliance 1,571.00 -1.78
Yes Bank 49.65 -3.31
Divis Labs 1,806.75 -0.70
Voltas 654.50 0.61
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 294.80 3.78
Vedanta 147.75 2.43
Dr Reddys Labs 2,908.40 1.57
Maruti Suzuki 7,360.90 1.37
Hero Motocorp 2,420.10 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 147.75 2.46
Maruti Suzuki 7,361.90 1.42
Hero Motocorp 2,419.60 1.23
TML-D 73.45 1.17
HDFC 2,422.35 0.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.65 -3.40
Nestle 14,532.50 -2.19
Coal India 197.25 -1.77
Reliance 1,571.40 -1.73
SBI 332.40 -1.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.65 -3.31
Reliance 1,571.00 -1.78
SBI 332.35 -1.63
Tech Mahindra 775.85 -1.03
ITC 238.95 -0.95
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram