RBI Refuses More time to Rana Kapoor, Tells Yes Bank to Appoint New Chief by February 1

Yes Bank shares dropped 6.85 per cent to close at Rs 231.75 apiece on BSE.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2018, 4:44 PM IST
File photo of Rana Kapoor. (Image: CNBC-TV18/Twitter)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank has refused to give an extension to Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor and asked the bank to appoint a new chief by February 1, 2019, the private lender said Wednesday.

The Yes Bank board had sought at least a three-month extension for Kapoor from the RBI beyond January 31, 2019.

"The Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed that a successor to Shri Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, YES Bank should be appointed by February 1, 2019," the lender said in a stock exchange filing.

The RBI had earlier curtailed the three-year term that the board had sought for Kapoor, also one of the promoters of the bank, to January 31, 2019, and asked the bank to find a replacement.

Yes Bank shares dropped 6.85 per cent to close at Rs 231.75 apiece on BSE.

