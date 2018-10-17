English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Refuses More time to Rana Kapoor, Tells Yes Bank to Appoint New Chief by February 1
Yes Bank shares dropped 6.85 per cent to close at Rs 231.75 apiece on BSE.
File photo of Rana Kapoor. (Image: CNBC-TV18/Twitter)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank has refused to give an extension to Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor and asked the bank to appoint a new chief by February 1, 2019, the private lender said Wednesday.
The Yes Bank board had sought at least a three-month extension for Kapoor from the RBI beyond January 31, 2019.
"The Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed that a successor to Shri Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, YES Bank should be appointed by February 1, 2019," the lender said in a stock exchange filing.
The RBI had earlier curtailed the three-year term that the board had sought for Kapoor, also one of the promoters of the bank, to January 31, 2019, and asked the bank to find a replacement.
Yes Bank shares dropped 6.85 per cent to close at Rs 231.75 apiece on BSE.
The Yes Bank board had sought at least a three-month extension for Kapoor from the RBI beyond January 31, 2019.
"The Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed that a successor to Shri Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, YES Bank should be appointed by February 1, 2019," the lender said in a stock exchange filing.
The RBI had earlier curtailed the three-year term that the board had sought for Kapoor, also one of the promoters of the bank, to January 31, 2019, and asked the bank to find a replacement.
Yes Bank shares dropped 6.85 per cent to close at Rs 231.75 apiece on BSE.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
News18 Excerpts: Bhuvan Bam on #MeToo and Using Cuss Words
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Excerpts: Kaneez Surka on #MeToo and Why We Need More Female Comedians
-
Monday 15 October , 2018
News18 Excerpts: Mallika Dua On #MeToo, Consent and Misconduct
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 News18 Excerpts: Bhuvan Bam on #MeToo and Using Cuss Words
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Excerpts: Kaneez Surka on #MeToo and Why We Need More Female Comedians
Monday 15 October , 2018 News18 Excerpts: Mallika Dua On #MeToo, Consent and Misconduct
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|788.65
|-13.08
|Reliance
|1,151.30
|-1.07
|Infosys
|705.35
|1.45
|Dewan Housing
|235.90
|-12.24
|Yes Bank
|231.90
|-6.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,148.90
|-1.27
|Indiabulls Hsg
|788.85
|-13.17
|La Opala RG
|215.25
|0.00
|Dewan Housing
|236.30
|-12.34
|Infosys
|704.50
|1.16
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,024.25
|2.08
|Infosys
|705.35
|1.45
|ITC
|286.45
|1.34
|Wipro
|323.15
|1.29
|Coal India
|279.90
|1.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|286.35
|1.34
|Wipro
|324.00
|1.20
|Infosys
|704.50
|1.16
|Coal India
|279.65
|1.14
|HUL
|1,561.05
|1.08
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|788.65
|-13.08
|Bajaj Finance
|2,150.50
|-6.86
|Yes Bank
|231.90
|-6.83
|Adani Ports
|313.90
|-5.83
|BPCL
|285.15
|-5.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|231.75
|-6.85
|Adani Ports
|314.30
|-5.62
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,878.70
|-3.79
|Tata Motors
|179.20
|-3.40
|Tata Steel
|554.65
|-3.39
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Don Cheadle Teases Fans With a Puzzle About Film's Title, Can You Solve it?
- These Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spending Quality Time in New York Go Viral
- Sajid Khan Says He Treated Women Badly in this Old Interview
- 'Kanpur as Pan Parag Raj?' Allahabad Will Now be Called Prayagraj and Twitter Cannot Believe it
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...