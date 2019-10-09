RBI Rejects Proposed Merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Indiabulls Housing Finance
The banks had sought approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 7, 2019.
File photo of lakshmi Vilas Bank. (Twitter/ @GST_Accountant)
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday rejected the proposed merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Indiabulls Housing Finance.
"...this is to inform that RBI vide their letter dated October 9, 2019, informed that the application for voluntary amalgamation of lndiabulls Housing Finance Limited and lndiabulls Commercial Credit Limited with the Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) cannot be approved," the bank said in a stock exchange filing.
The bank had sought approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 7, 2019.
Last month, the bank was placed under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) due to high level of bad loans, lack of sufficient capital to manage risks and negative return on assets for two consecutive years.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|260.95
|4.76
|ICICI Bank
|436.70
|4.95
|Yes Bank
|43.25
|-5.26
|HDFC Bank
|1,228.15
|3.48
|Reliance
|1,324.75
|1.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,001.50
|1.67
|Yes Bank
|43.20
|-5.26
|SBI
|260.90
|4.78
|ICICI Bank
|436.60
|4.88
|Titan Company
|1,229.65
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,308.65
|5.45
|Bharti Airtel
|359.40
|5.23
|ICICI Bank
|436.70
|4.95
|SBI
|260.95
|4.76
|UltraTechCement
|4,043.55
|4.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,309.50
|5.45
|Bharti Airtel
|359.25
|5.20
|ICICI Bank
|436.60
|4.88
|SBI
|260.90
|4.78
|M&M
|576.10
|4.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|43.25
|-5.26
|Hero Motocorp
|2,604.35
|-2.60
|Titan Company
|1,230.30
|-2.28
|Zee Entertain
|245.95
|-2.21
|HCL Tech
|1,051.10
|-2.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|43.20
|-5.26
|Hero Motocorp
|2,603.80
|-2.65
|HCL Tech
|1,050.90
|-2.16
|ITC
|247.10
|-1.81
|TCS
|2,020.65
|-1.57
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is How You Can Still Make Free Calls From Your Jio Phone to All Your Friends
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish
- Google Pixel 4's Controversial Face Recognition Research Has Been Put On Hold
- Rich Folks Take Note, Samsung Galaxy Fold Goes up For Preorder Again From October 11
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else