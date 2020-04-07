BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

RBI Relaxes Overdraft Facility Norms for States and Union Territories

Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India

In a circular, the central bank said it has permitted 'greater space' to state governments/ Union Territories for availing overdraft facilities.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
Share this:

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday relaxed norms for state governments to avail overdraft facilities for a longer period until September 30 as they are facing cashflow mismatches amid coronavirus outbreak leading to countrywide lockdown.

In a circular, the central bank said it has permitted "greater space" to state governments/ Union Territories for availing overdraft facilities.

In order to provide greater flexibility to the state governments to tide over their cashflow mismatches, the RBI has increased the number of days for which a state can be in overdraft.

The number of days for which a State/ UT can be in overdraft continuously has been increased to 21 working days from the current stipulation of 14 working days.

Similarly, the number of days for which a State/ UT can be in overdraft in a quarter has been increased to 50 working days from the current 36 working days.

All other stipulations remain unchanged. The new arrangement will come into force with immediate effect and will remain valid till September 30, 2020, the circular added.

With an aim to check the spread of coronavirus both the central as well as the state governments have taken a slew of measures, including enforcing social distancing among the public.

A nationwide lockdown has been implemented till April 14 which has adversely impacted economic activities and governments have started diverting their resources to deal with the pandemic.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    991,206

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,361,024

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    293,617

     

  • Total DEATHS

    76,201

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres