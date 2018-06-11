English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RBI Releases Draft Norms to Modify Loan System for Large Borrowers
The draft stipulates a minimum level of 'loan component' in fund based working capital finance and a mandatory Credit Conversion Factor (CCF) for the undrawn portion of cash credit/ overdraft limits availed by large borrowers, it said.
Representative image.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank today came out with draft guidelines on loan system for delivery of bank credit to improve discipline among larger borrowers enjoying working capital facility from the banking system.
The draft stipulates a minimum level of 'loan component' in fund based working capital finance and a mandatory Credit Conversion Factor (CCF) for the undrawn portion of cash credit/ overdraft limits availed by large borrowers, it said.
"In respect of borrowers having aggregate fund based working capital limit of Rs 150 crore and above from the banking system, a minimum level of loan component' of 40 per cent shall be effective from October 1, 2018," said the draft guidelines as RBI proposes to modify the system for delivery of bank credit for large borrowers.
Accordingly, for such borrowers, the outstanding loan component' must be equal to at least 40 percent of the sanctioned fund based working capital limit, including ad hoc credit facilities, it said.
"Hence, for such borrowers, drawings up to 40 per cent of the total fund based working capital limits shall only be allowed from the loan component'. Drawings in excess of the minimum loan component' threshold may be allowed in the form of cash credit facility," the RBI's draft said.
The 40 per cent loan component will be revised to 60 per cent, with effect from April 1, 2019, it added. The central bank has invited comments on the draft guidelines from banks and other stakeholders by June 26.
Banks provide working capital finance by way of cash credit/overdraft, working capital demand loan, purchase/discount of bills, bank guarantee, letter of credit, and factoring. Cash credit (CC) is by far the most popular mode of working capital financing.
On sharing of working capital finance, the draft said that the ground rules for sharing of cash credit and loan components may be laid down by the consortium, wherever formed.
It further said that the amount and tenor of the working capital demand loan (WCDL) may be fixed by banks in consultation with the borrowers, subject to the tenor being not less than seven days.
Banks may decide to split the loan component with different maturity periods as per the need of the borrowers, it added. Also, from April 1, 2019, the undrawn portion of cash credit/ overdraft limits sanctioned to the aforesaid large borrowers, irrespective of whether unconditionally cancellable or not, will attract a credit conversion factor of 20 per cent, the draft guidelines said.
Also Watch
The draft stipulates a minimum level of 'loan component' in fund based working capital finance and a mandatory Credit Conversion Factor (CCF) for the undrawn portion of cash credit/ overdraft limits availed by large borrowers, it said.
"In respect of borrowers having aggregate fund based working capital limit of Rs 150 crore and above from the banking system, a minimum level of loan component' of 40 per cent shall be effective from October 1, 2018," said the draft guidelines as RBI proposes to modify the system for delivery of bank credit for large borrowers.
Accordingly, for such borrowers, the outstanding loan component' must be equal to at least 40 percent of the sanctioned fund based working capital limit, including ad hoc credit facilities, it said.
"Hence, for such borrowers, drawings up to 40 per cent of the total fund based working capital limits shall only be allowed from the loan component'. Drawings in excess of the minimum loan component' threshold may be allowed in the form of cash credit facility," the RBI's draft said.
The 40 per cent loan component will be revised to 60 per cent, with effect from April 1, 2019, it added. The central bank has invited comments on the draft guidelines from banks and other stakeholders by June 26.
Banks provide working capital finance by way of cash credit/overdraft, working capital demand loan, purchase/discount of bills, bank guarantee, letter of credit, and factoring. Cash credit (CC) is by far the most popular mode of working capital financing.
On sharing of working capital finance, the draft said that the ground rules for sharing of cash credit and loan components may be laid down by the consortium, wherever formed.
It further said that the amount and tenor of the working capital demand loan (WCDL) may be fixed by banks in consultation with the borrowers, subject to the tenor being not less than seven days.
Banks may decide to split the loan component with different maturity periods as per the need of the borrowers, it added. Also, from April 1, 2019, the undrawn portion of cash credit/ overdraft limits sanctioned to the aforesaid large borrowers, irrespective of whether unconditionally cancellable or not, will attract a credit conversion factor of 20 per cent, the draft guidelines said.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|546.30
|+5.85
|+1.08
|TCS
|1,824.10
|+43.10
|+2.42
|SBI
|287.70
|+4.85
|+1.71
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,210.05
|-10.70
|-0.88
|Reliance
|1,002.50
|+5.35
|+0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,209.75
|-10.65
|-0.87
|Dish TV
|73.40
|+0.75
|+1.03
|BPCL
|420.85
|+5.75
|+1.39
|Vedanta
|243.10
|-1.70
|-0.69
|Sun Pharma
|545.65
|+5.15
|+0.95
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,256.30
|+65.65
|+3.00
|Cipla
|582.10
|+15.00
|+2.65
|TCS
|1,824.10
|+43.10
|+2.42
|Lupin
|871.90
|+16.90
|+1.98
|Hindalco
|245.00
|+4.35
|+1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,252.00
|+61.75
|+2.82
|TCS
|1,824.20
|+43.20
|+2.43
|SBI
|287.65
|+4.80
|+1.70
|Power Grid Corp
|198.50
|+2.80
|+1.43
|Infosys
|1,276.10
|+17.70
|+1.41
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|567.60
|-12.40
|-2.14
|Adani Ports
|382.85
|-6.05
|-1.56
|Zee Entertain
|557.10
|-8.10
|-1.43
|Bajaj Finance
|2,231.05
|-30.20
|-1.34
|Bharti Airtel
|375.65
|-5.00
|-1.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|567.50
|-12.30
|-2.12
|Adani Ports
|382.15
|-5.75
|-1.48
|Bharti Airtel
|376.10
|-4.95
|-1.30
|HUL
|1,620.30
|-20.15
|-1.23
|HDFC
|1,835.85
|-11.95
|-0.65
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Samsung Carnival: More Than Rs 10,000 Discount on Galaxy S8, No-Cost EMIs And More
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastav Matches Steps With Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum, See Pics
- Salman's Reaction While Shooting Allah Duhai Hai Will Make Your Day, Watch Video