Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Business
2-min read

RBI Says Deposit Insurance Hike Won't Affect Banks' Balance Sheets

Following the failure of a number of cooperative banks, the budget allowed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation to raise deposit insurance coverage to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
RBI Says Deposit Insurance Hike Won't Affect Banks' Balance Sheets
Image for representation.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India does not see any major impact on the balance-sheets of banks due to the five-fold hike in deposit insurance to Rs 5 lakh.

Following the failure of a number of cooperative banks, with the city-based PMC Bank being the latest and the largest last year, the budget allowed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) to raise deposit insurance coverage to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh.

"The premium is something, which we consider, will increase from 10 paise to 12 paisa per Rs 100 for the time being. So, the impact on banks' balance sheets is not likely to be much," RBI Deputy Governor BP Kanungo told reporters during the post-policy presser.

The hike in deposit insurance coverage has been a long pending demand from bank depositors and it recently came to fore after the crisis at Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. It can be noted that in 2019 alone more than 30 cooperative banks went belly up in Maharashtra alone.

The DICGC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, provides insurance cover on bank deposits. At present, the DICGC provides Rs 1 lakh insurance to a depositor regardless of the deposit amount, in case the lender fails or gets liquidated.

The corporation insured each bank depositor up to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh for both principal and interest amount held by them as on the date of liquidation/cancellation of a bank's licence or the date on which the scheme of amalgamation/merger comes into force.

In 2009, the Raghuram Rajan committee on financial sector reforms had recommended strengthening the capacity of the DICGC, a more explicit system of prompt, corrective action, and making deposit insurance premia more risk-based.

On the PMC Bank crisis, Das said the administrator and the advisory committee now have greater clarity with regard to the financial position of the bank and they are working out the next course of action.

The multi-state co-operative bank has been put under an RBI administrator since September 23, 2019, after the regulator found financial irregularities including under reporting of loans and non performing assets of real estate developer HDIL.

The central bank also sacked the board of the bank and appointed an administrator.

In September, it was reported that the co-operative lender's actual exposure to the bankrupt HDIL was over Rs 6,500 crore -- which is 73 per cent of its entire assets of Rs 8,880 crore.

Meanwhile, welcoming the budget proposal to make the RBI the full regulator of cooperative banks, deputy governor MK Jain said, handling the full regulatory control of cooperatives to the RBI will strengthen the hands of the regulator.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,861.00 -0.60
Indiabulls Hsg 319.00 15.27
TCS 2,128.70 -0.77
ICICI Bank 541.65 0.51
SBI 322.00 3.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 322.00 3.55
Bajaj Finance 4,666.00 3.06
Bharti Airtel 546.75 2.48
HDFC 2,435.50 1.84
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 178.85 -2.67
Infosys 770.95 -1.73
Titan Company 1,258.70 -1.66
ITC 213.50 -1.41
Kotak Mahindra 1,675.15 -0.93
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram