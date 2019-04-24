English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Sells Entire Stake in National Housing Bank, NABARD to Govt for Rs 1,470 Crore
RBI said that the divestment has been done on the recommendation of the second Narasimham committee report and the discussion paper prepared by the RBI on 'harmonizing the role and operations of development financial institutions and banks.
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank has divested its entire stake in National Housing Bank (NHB) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard)
for Rs 1,450 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively.
The central bank sold stake in NHB on March 19, while it sold the stake in Nabard on February 26, the bank said in a statement Wednesday.
"With this, the government now holds 100 percent stake in both these financial institutions," the RBI said.
Divestment has been done on the recommendation of the second Narasimham committee report and the discussion paper prepared by the RBI on 'harmonizing the role and operations of development financial institutions and banks,' the central bank said.
for Rs 1,450 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively.
The central bank sold stake in NHB on March 19, while it sold the stake in Nabard on February 26, the bank said in a statement Wednesday.
"With this, the government now holds 100 percent stake in both these financial institutions," the RBI said.
Divestment has been done on the recommendation of the second Narasimham committee report and the discussion paper prepared by the RBI on 'harmonizing the role and operations of development financial institutions and banks,' the central bank said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Photo of Muslim Woman 'Posing' Against Anti-Islam Protests is Going Viral
- Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League: Preview, Live Stream and Prediction
- Will 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani be Replaced by Ami Trivedi in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
- Nirmala Sitharaman Called 62-Year-Old Sunny Deol 'Young'. Not Far From Bollywood's Ageism Problem.
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Launched in India; Goes on Sale From April 29 And Prices Start at Rs 7,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results