Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RBI Sells Entire Stake in National Housing Bank, NABARD to Govt for Rs 1,470 Crore

RBI said that the divestment has been done on the recommendation of the second Narasimham committee report and the discussion paper prepared by the RBI on 'harmonizing the role and operations of development financial institutions and banks.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI Sells Entire Stake in National Housing Bank, NABARD to Govt for Rs 1,470 Crore
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank has divested its entire stake in National Housing Bank (NHB) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard)
for Rs 1,450 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively.

The central bank sold stake in NHB on March 19, while it sold the stake in Nabard on February 26, the bank said in a statement Wednesday.

"With this, the government now holds 100 percent stake in both these financial institutions," the RBI said.

Divestment has been done on the recommendation of the second Narasimham committee report and the discussion paper prepared by the RBI on 'harmonizing the role and operations of development financial institutions and banks,' the central bank said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram