RBI Sends Crippled DHFL to Bankruptcy Tribunal NCLT for Resolution
The central bank also said there will an interim moratorium on the lender between the date of filing of the bankruptcy application and its admission or rejection.
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday sent the crippled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to the bankruptcy tribunal, making it the first NBFC/HFC to be resolved under the insolvency and bankruptcy code.
The city-headquartered pureplay mortgage lender becomes the first NBFC/HFC to go for bankruptcy resolution.
