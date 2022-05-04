RBI Governor LIVE Updates: RBI Increases Repo Rate by 40 bps In a Surprise Move to Tackle Inflation

Read more

rates by 40 basis points. This was the first time since August 2018 that the repo rates have been hiked by the RBI. This comes at the backdrop of inflation rates in India having soared to a months high, with retail inflation in March touching a 17-month high.

The Cash Reserve Ratio was also hiked by 50 basis points. The CRR hike can suck out liquidity to the tune of Rs 83711.55 crore, said Shaktikanta Das, adding that the ratio will be effective from May 21 midnight.

“The MPC decided to increase the policy repo rate by 40 basis points in its meeting today; it also decided to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth,” Das said.

“The sharp acceleration in headline CPI inflation in March 2022 to 7 per cent was propelled, in particular, by food inflation due to the impact of adverse spillovers from unprecedented high global food prices. Nine out of the twelve food sub-groups registered an increase in inflation in March. High frequency price indicators for April indicate the persistence of food price pressures,” said Das on the day.

Following the speech, the BSE Sensex tanked over 1,000 points while Nifty also dipped below 16,749. The 10-year government bond yield also surged to 7.42 per cent from near 7.20 per cent before the speech.

“Domestic economic activity stabilised in March-April with the ebbing of the third wave of COVID-19 and the easing of restrictions. Urban demand appears to have maintained expansion but some weakness persists in rural demand. Investment activity seems to be gaining traction. Merchandise exports recorded double digit expansion for the fourteenth consecutive month in April. Non-oil non-gold imports also grew robustly on the back of improving domestic demand,” the RBI said in a statement.

India’s inflation rates have remained past the central bank’s upper band of tolerance at 6 per cent. This comes as a direct result of global inflation as a whole, and has posed a challenge in the economic recovery of the country after three waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

