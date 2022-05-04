CHANGE LANGUAGE
  RBI Governor LIVE Updates: RBI Increases Repo Rate by 40 bps In a Surprise Move to Tackle Inflation

RBI Governor LIVE Updates: RBI Increases Repo Rate by 40 bps In a Surprise Move to Tackle Inflation

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Latest Updates: India's inflation rates have remained past the central bank’s upper band of tolerance at 6 per cent. Under this scenarip Reserve Bank of India's MPC said Repo Rate Increased by 40 Bps

News18.com | May 04, 2022, 15:29 IST
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday, May 4, announced that RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will make a statement on the day. The RBI governor had begun his address which was streamed live, at 2pm on the day. During his speech, the RBI governor said that the central bank has decided to hike the repo Read More

May 04, 2022 15:29 IST

RBI Governor Speech Live Update: Central Bank Cites IMF, World Trade Reports as it Hikes Repo Rates

Since the MPC’s meeting in April 2022, disruptions, shortages and escalating prices induced by the geopolitical tensions and sanctions have persisted and downside risks have increased. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised down its forecast of global output growth for 2022 by 0.8 percentage point to 3.6 per cent, in a span of less than three months. The World Trade Organization has scaled down projection of world trade growth for 2022 by 1.7 percentage points to 3.0 per cent, says RBI in a statement

May 04, 2022 15:27 IST

RBI LIVE Updates: Repo Rate Hike Likely to Affect Real Estate Demands

Ramani Sastri, chairman & MD, Sterling Developers Pvt. Ltd

The increase in repo rate will likely have an impact on the industry as residential demand has been positively revived in the post pandemic context and needs to be fostered. It also goes without saying that the real estate industry’s perennial hope is fixed on lower interest rates as it improves affordability and also provides the required fuel for the growth of the economy along with the real estate sector, which is allied with several other industries. We remain positive and hope that the government continues to provide the required support that the industry requires.

May 04, 2022 15:21 IST

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: CRR Hike Bigger Surprise, Says Expert

Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities

The combination of 40 bps hike in repo rate and 50 bps hike in CRR is an attempt by the RBI to preempt the rising inflationary pressures and be ahead of the curve. The bigger surprise was the CRR hike which indicates the RBI’s intent on withdrawing liquidity at a sharper pace. While inflation is unlikely to decline in the near term, today’s move should help in pushing real rates towards neutral over the next few quarters. Rates across the curve will reprice factoring in a markedly more hawkish RBI. We continue to expect cumulative 100-125 bps of repo rate hikes in FY2023.

May 04, 2022 15:17 IST

RBI Governor Speech LIVE Updates: RBI Predicts Recovery in Contact-Intensive Services

“As regard the outlook for domestic economic activity, the forecast of a normal southwest monsoon brightens the prospects for kharif production.  The recovery in contact-intensive services is expected to be sustained, with the ebbing of the third wave and the growing vaccination coverage. Investment activity should get an uplift from robust government capex, improving capacity utilisation, stronger corporate balance sheets and congenial financial conditions,” said the RBI in its outlook.

May 04, 2022 15:12 IST

RBI Governor Speech LIVE Updates: RBI to Ensure Adequate Liquidity in System, says Das

Shaktikanta Das: I would like to further stress that monetary policy remains accommodative and our approach will be to focus on a careful and calibrated withdrawal of pandemic-related extraordinary accommodation, keeping in mind the inflation-growth dynamics. It is reiterated that the RBI will ensure adequate liquidity in the system to meet the productive requirements of the economy in support of credit offtake and growth.

May 04, 2022 15:07 IST

Shaktikanta Das Speech LIVE Updates: Governor Concludes Speech with Gandhi's Remarks

Shaktikanta Das: My colleagues in the RBI and I strongly believe that our chosen path will guide us to a better and brighter tomorrow. As Mahatma Gandhi said: “I have had my share of disappointments, uttermost darkness, …. but I am able to say that my faith…has ultimately conquered every one of these difficulties.”

May 04, 2022 15:06 IST

Global Economic Recovery is Losing Momentum: RBI Governor

As the war draws on and sanctions and retaliatory actions intensify, shortages, volatility in commodity and financial markets, supply dislocations and, most alarmingly, persistent and spreading inflationary pressures are becoming more acute with every passing day

May 04, 2022 15:01 IST

Shaktikanta Das Speech LIVE Updates: We at RBI Remain Steadfast, says Guv

“We, in the RBI, remain steadfast in our commitment to contain inflation and support growth. Inflation must be tamed in order to keep the Indian economy resolute on its course to sustained and inclusive growth. The biggest contribution to overall macroeconomic and financial stability as well as sustainable growth would come from our effort to maintain price stability,” says Das.

May 04, 2022 15:00 IST

RBI Shaktikanta Das LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Assures Strengthening of Economy

Sustained high inflation inevitably hurts savings, investment, competitiveness and output growth. It has pronounced adverse effects on the poorer segments of the population by eroding their purchasing power. I would, therefore, like to emphasise that our monetary policy actions today – aimed at lowering inflation and anchoring inflation expectations – will strengthen and consolidate the medium-term growth prospects of the economy.

May 04, 2022 14:54 IST

RBI Governor Speech LIVE Updates: Repo Rate Hike Much Anticipated, says Expert

“RBI has raised the repo rate by 40bps with immediate effect and CRR by 50bps by 21st May 2022. The rate hike was much-anticipated factoring rise in food and general inflation. The rate hike is likely to shrink liquidity in the economy overall. As per as the banks are concerned the cost of funds is likely to increase so does the cost of deposits. It may translate into NIMs pressure. However, a quick increase in MCLR May control the NIMs squeeze” says Ajit Kabi, banking analyst at LKP Securities.

May 04, 2022 14:51 IST

Shaktikanta Das Speech LIVE: 9 out of 12 Food Sub Groups Saw Increased Inflation in March

“The sharp acceleration in headline CPI inflation in March 2022 to 7 per cent was propelled, in particular, by food inflation due to the impact of adverse spillovers from unprecedented high global food prices. Nine out of the twelve food sub-groups registered an increase in inflation in March. High frequency price indicators for April indicate the persistence of food price pressures,” says RBI governor.

May 04, 2022 14:46 IST

RBI Governor Speech LIVE Updates: Domestic Economic Activity Getting Stronger bt Challenges Remain

Shaktikanta Das: Even as the drivers of domestic economic activity are getting stronger, they face headwinds from global spillovers in the form of protracted and intensifying geopolitical tensions; elevated commodity prices; COVID-19 related lockdowns or restrictions in some major economies; slowing external demand; and tightening global financial conditions on the back of monetary policy normalisation in advanced economies. These risks are evolving on the lines anticipated in the April 2022 statement and appear to be lingering.

May 04, 2022 14:42 IST

RBI Governor Speech LIVE Updates: Sensex Falls Over 1,000 Points

Sensex falls over 1,000 points, Nifty below 16,749 after RBI’s decision to hike repo rates

May 04, 2022 14:40 IST

RBI Press Conference LIVE: Foreign Exchange Reserves Remain High, says Das

Foreign exchange reserves remain high at over USD 600 billion and debt-to-GDP ratio is low, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

May 04, 2022 14:38 IST

Shaktikanta Das Speech LIVE Updates: New CRR Effective from May 21

The CRR hike can suck out liquidity to the tune of Rs 83711.55 crore, said Shaktikanta Das, adding that the ratio will be effective from May 21 midnight

May 04, 2022 14:36 IST

Shaktikanta Das Speech LIVE: Global Economy Losing Pace

Recent GDP releases suggest global economy is losing pace, says RBI Governor

May 04, 2022 14:35 IST

RBI LIVE Updates: Interest Rate Hike Aimed at Strengthening Economic Growth

Interest rate hike aimed at strengthening, consolidating medium-term economic growth prospects: Shaktikanta Das

May 04, 2022 14:33 IST

Shaktikanta Das Speech LIVE: Cash Reserve Ratio Hiked by 50 Bps

The RBI MPC has also voted to hike cash reserve rati by 50 bps, Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

May 04, 2022 14:29 IST

RBI Repo Rate Hiked for the First Time Since August, 2018

May 04, 2022 14:25 IST

RBI LIVE Updates: SDF and MSF rates Adjusted by Reserve Bank

SDF stands adjusted to 4.15 per cent and MSF to 4.65 per cent, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

rates by 40 basis points. This was the first time since August 2018 that the repo rates have been hiked by the RBI. This comes at the backdrop of inflation rates in India having soared to a months high, with retail inflation in March  touching a 17-month high.

The Cash Reserve Ratio was also hiked by 50 basis points. The CRR hike can suck out liquidity to the tune of Rs 83711.55 crore, said Shaktikanta Das, adding that the ratio will be effective from May 21 midnight.

“The MPC decided to increase the policy repo rate by 40 basis points in its meeting today; it also decided to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth,” Das said.

“The sharp acceleration in headline CPI inflation in March 2022 to 7 per cent was propelled, in particular, by food inflation due to the impact of adverse spillovers from unprecedented high global food prices. Nine out of the twelve food sub-groups registered an increase in inflation in March. High frequency price indicators for April indicate the persistence of food price pressures,” said Das on the day.

Following the speech, the BSE Sensex tanked over 1,000 points while Nifty also dipped below 16,749.  The 10-year government bond yield also surged to 7.42 per cent from near 7.20 per cent before the speech.

“Domestic economic activity stabilised in March-April with the ebbing of the third wave of COVID-19 and the easing of restrictions. Urban demand appears to have maintained expansion but some weakness persists in rural demand. Investment activity seems to be gaining traction. Merchandise exports recorded double digit expansion for the fourteenth consecutive month in April. Non-oil non-gold imports also grew robustly on the back of improving domestic demand,” the RBI said in a statement.

India’s inflation rates have remained past the central bank’s upper band of tolerance at 6 per cent. This comes as a direct result of global inflation as a whole, and has posed a challenge in the economic recovery of the country after three waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

