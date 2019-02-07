LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
RBI Slaps Fine of Rs 1 cr on SBI For Not Monitoring End Use of Funds

SBI, however, did not share details of the borrower and the loan amount given to the borrower.

PTI

Updated:February 7, 2019, 9:48 PM IST
Reserve Bank Of India. (File photo)
New Delhi: State Bank of India on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India has slapped Rs 1 crore penalty on the country's largest lender for violating norms.

RBI "in exercise of powers conferred under Section 47 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 has levied a penalty of Rupees one crore on the bank for not monitoring the end use of funds in respect of one of its borrowers," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

