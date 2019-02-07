English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Slaps Fine of Rs 1 cr on SBI For Not Monitoring End Use of Funds
SBI, however, did not share details of the borrower and the loan amount given to the borrower.
Reserve Bank Of India. (File photo)
New Delhi: State Bank of India on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India has slapped Rs 1 crore penalty on the country's largest lender for violating norms.
RBI "in exercise of powers conferred under Section 47 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 has levied a penalty of Rupees one crore on the bank for not monitoring the end use of funds in respect of one of its borrowers," SBI said in a regulatory filing.
SBI, however, did not share details of the borrower and the loan amount given to the borrower.
RBI "in exercise of powers conferred under Section 47 A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 has levied a penalty of Rupees one crore on the bank for not monitoring the end use of funds in respect of one of its borrowers," SBI said in a regulatory filing.
SBI, however, did not share details of the borrower and the loan amount given to the borrower.
