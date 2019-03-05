LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RBI Slaps Rs 1 Crore Fine on Yes Bank For Non-Compliance in Swift Operations

After the Punjab National fraud, which came to light in February 2018, the RBI has been tough on banks to tighten all kinds of transactions. On Monday, RBI had imposed a total monetary fine of Rs 8 crore on three banks - Karnataka Bank, United Bank of India and Karur Vysya Bank - for non-compliance of directions on Swift messaging software.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI Slaps Rs 1 Crore Fine on Yes Bank For Non-Compliance in Swift Operations
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank of India has slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore on the bank for non-compliance of directions on Swift messaging software.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)... has levied an aggregate penalty of Rs 10 million (Rs 1 crore) on the bank for non-compliance of regulatory directions observed during assessment of implementation of SWIFT-related operational controls," Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Swift is the global messaging software used for transactions by the financial entities. Notably, the massive Rs 14,000 crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) was a case of misuse of this messsaging software.

Post the PNB fraud, which came to light in February 2018, the RBI has been tough on banks to tighten all kinds of transactions.

On Monday, RBI had imposed a total monetary fine of Rs 8 crore on three banks - Karnataka Bank, United Bank of India and Karur Vysya Bank - for non-compliance of directions on Swift messaging software.

Earlier on Saturday, four banks -- SBI, Union Bank of India, Dena Bank and IDBI -- had informed exchanges about monetary penalty slapped on them by the regulator for non-compliance with various directions.

Fine of Rs 3 crore was imposed on Union Bank, Rs 2 crore on Dena Bank, and Rs 1 crore each on IDBI and the SBI.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,127.09 +63.28 ( +0.18%)

NIFTY 50

10,892.90 +29.40 ( +0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 194.20 7.71
Indiabulls Hsg 711.80 5.94
Yes Bank 239.25 0.69
Reliance 1,226.05 0.00
Axis Bank 713.65 1.60
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finserv 6,483.55 0.62
Tata Motors 194.50 8.00
Bharti Airtel 305.60 -0.47
Yes Bank 239.00 0.67
Indiabulls Hsg 711.05 5.81
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 194.80 8.04
Indiabulls Hsg 712.00 5.97
HPCL 245.55 5.52
BPCL 357.55 3.32
Hero Motocorp 2,757.00 3.04
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 194.50 8.00
Hero Motocorp 2,758.85 3.19
Coal India 238.10 2.45
NTPC 146.10 2.17
ONGC 152.05 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 811.35 -2.46
Wipro 369.90 -1.54
Larsen 1,292.00 -1.26
Zee Entertain 481.45 -1.01
Infosys 735.00 -0.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,292.20 -1.26
Infosys 734.85 -0.85
HUL 1,722.20 -0.73
Bharti Airtel 305.60 -0.47
HDFC Bank 2,074.10 -0.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram