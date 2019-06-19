Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

RBI Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Fine on South Indian Bank

The penalty follows references from a government department and a private party alleging non-payment of invoked bank guarantees by the lender, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

Updated:June 19, 2019, 9:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
RBI Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Fine on South Indian Bank
Official logo of South Indian Bank. (File photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: The RBI on Wednesday said it has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on South Indian Bank for violating norms regarding bank guarantees.

The penalty follows references from a government department and a private party alleging non-payment of invoked bank guarantees by the lender, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

The penalty has been imposed through an order dated June 13.

"Examination in this regard revealed violation of RBI directions on 'Guarantees and Co-acceptances' and a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions," the RBI said.

After considering the bank's reply, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and additional submission, the RBI said it came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

However, the RBI added the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,112.74 +66.40 ( +0.17%)

NIFTY 50

11,691.45 -0.05 ( -0.00%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 555.50 -8.90
Yes Bank 103.20 -5.58
Tata Steel 494.10 4.62
Reliance 1,277.35 -0.28
IndusInd Bank 1,381.35 -1.96
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 555.40 -8.91
Yes Bank 103.25 -5.54
Reliance 1,277.50 -0.39
Atul 3,976.50 -0.02
Indiabulls Real 109.45 -2.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 494.10 4.62
Zee Entertain 353.00 4.02
Kotak Mahindra 1,497.80 2.46
NTPC 134.65 1.70
Titan Company 1,275.10 1.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 494.50 4.60
Kotak Mahindra 1,498.40 2.44
NTPC 134.60 1.58
Power Grid Corp 200.80 1.57
HDFC 2,178.30 1.11
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 555.50 -8.90
Yes Bank 103.20 -5.58
UPL 950.30 -4.94
Adani Ports 407.70 -3.25
Cipla 533.70 -2.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 103.25 -5.54
Tata Motors 154.65 -2.31
Hero Motocorp 2,607.40 -2.25
IndusInd Bank 1,382.90 -1.82
M&M 615.25 -1.71
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram