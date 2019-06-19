RBI Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Fine on South Indian Bank
The penalty follows references from a government department and a private party alleging non-payment of invoked bank guarantees by the lender, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.
Official logo of South Indian Bank. (File photo)
New Delhi: The RBI on Wednesday said it has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on South Indian Bank for violating norms regarding bank guarantees.
The penalty follows references from a government department and a private party alleging non-payment of invoked bank guarantees by the lender, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.
The penalty has been imposed through an order dated June 13.
"Examination in this regard revealed violation of RBI directions on 'Guarantees and Co-acceptances' and a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions," the RBI said.
After considering the bank's reply, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and additional submission, the RBI said it came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.
However, the RBI added the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|555.50
|-8.90
|Yes Bank
|103.20
|-5.58
|Tata Steel
|494.10
|4.62
|Reliance
|1,277.35
|-0.28
|IndusInd Bank
|1,381.35
|-1.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|555.40
|-8.91
|Yes Bank
|103.25
|-5.54
|Reliance
|1,277.50
|-0.39
|Atul
|3,976.50
|-0.02
|Indiabulls Real
|109.45
|-2.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|494.10
|4.62
|Zee Entertain
|353.00
|4.02
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,497.80
|2.46
|NTPC
|134.65
|1.70
|Titan Company
|1,275.10
|1.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|494.50
|4.60
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,498.40
|2.44
|NTPC
|134.60
|1.58
|Power Grid Corp
|200.80
|1.57
|HDFC
|2,178.30
|1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|555.50
|-8.90
|Yes Bank
|103.20
|-5.58
|UPL
|950.30
|-4.94
|Adani Ports
|407.70
|-3.25
|Cipla
|533.70
|-2.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|103.25
|-5.54
|Tata Motors
|154.65
|-2.31
|Hero Motocorp
|2,607.40
|-2.25
|IndusInd Bank
|1,382.90
|-1.82
|M&M
|615.25
|-1.71
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Says Sunaina is 'Vulnerable,' Asks People to 'Not Act as Vultures'
- CBFC Gives 'A' Rating to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Asks to Modify Drug Snorting Scene
- A Deleted Scene in Game of Thrones has All The Answers About Cersei's Pregnancy
- KTM RC 125 ABS launched at Rs 1.47 Lakh in India
- Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s