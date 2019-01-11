English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Slaps Rs 3-crore Penalty on Citibank India
In July 2013, the RBI had issued a "cautionary letter" to Citibank for violations of instructions regarding know your customer or anti-money laundering.
A man walks in front of a Citibank branch (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Citibank India for not complying with directions regarding the 'fit-and-proper criteria' for directors of the bank.
The RBI in a statement, however, added that the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.
"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated January 4, 2019, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 30 million on Citibank NA India (the bank) for deficiencies in compliance with the RBI instructions on 'Fit and Proper' criteria for directors of banks," it said.
In July 2013, the RBI had issued a "cautionary letter" to Citibank for violations of instructions regarding know your customer or anti-money laundering.
The US-based Citibank has been operating in India for over 115 years.
The bank has 35 branches in India and a network of 541 ATMs, according to the latest RBI data.
The RBI in a statement, however, added that the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.
"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated January 4, 2019, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 30 million on Citibank NA India (the bank) for deficiencies in compliance with the RBI instructions on 'Fit and Proper' criteria for directors of banks," it said.
In July 2013, the RBI had issued a "cautionary letter" to Citibank for violations of instructions regarding know your customer or anti-money laundering.
The US-based Citibank has been operating in India for over 115 years.
The bank has 35 branches in India and a network of 541 ATMs, according to the latest RBI data.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,842.55
|-2.44
|Infosys
|683.50
|0.56
|Reliance
|1,098.05
|-0.85
|Yes Bank
|184.25
|-1.42
|Praj Industries
|152.10
|10.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,511.00
|-0.19
|Aurobindo Pharm
|769.80
|-0.76
|TCS
|1,841.95
|-2.45
|Yes Bank
|183.95
|-1.47
|Infosys
|683.70
|0.58
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,515.15
|-3.24
|Tata Motors
|180.30
|-2.93
|Bharti Infratel
|277.20
|-2.75
|TCS
|1,842.55
|-2.44
|Larsen
|1,369.60
|-1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,515.40
|-3.26
|Tata Motors
|180.30
|-2.83
|TCS
|1,841.95
|-2.45
|Yes Bank
|183.95
|-1.47
|Larsen
|1,370.20
|-1.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results