1-MIN READ

RBI Starts Publishing Daily Data on Select Payment Systems

Reserve Bank of India.

Reserve Bank of India.

There were as many 456.26 lakh UPI based transactions through which Rs 9,622.38 crore were transacted. Value of IMPS-based transactions stood at Rs 7,653.71 crore.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 8:15 PM IST
The Reserve Bank has decided to publish on a daily basis data on volume and value of transactions through various payment systems like NEFT, RTGS and UPI as well as cash withdrawals from ATMs, with a view to facilitate research and innovations.


As per June 3 data, people withdrew Rs 4,426.92 crore cash from ATMs and Rs 668.88 crore through micro ATMs/Banking Correspondents. There were 4.3 lakh RTGS transactions valued at Rs 33,0632.89 crore and 100.36 lakh NEFT transactions accounted for Rs 62,985.75 crore.

There were as many 456.26 lakh UPI based transactions through which Rs 9,622.38 crore were transacted. Value of IMPS-based transactions stood at Rs 7,653.71 crore.

"The data relating to transactions undertaken during the day will be published on the subsequent working day," the RBI said in a statement.

RBI


