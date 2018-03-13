English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Stops Use of Letters of Undertaking For Overseas Credit After PNB Fraud
The RBI said the decision to discontinue the practice of LoUs and Letters of Comfort (LoCs) for trade finance comes into force with immediate effect.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: In a major decision, the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday banned banks from issuing Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) - instruments used allegedly by diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi to defraud state-owned PNB of Rs nearly 13,000 crore in connivance of bank officials.
The RBI said the decision to discontinue the practice of LoUs and Letters of Comfort (LoCs) for trade finance comes into force with immediate effect.
"On a review of the extant guidelines, it has been decided to discontinue the practice of issuance of LoUs/ LoCs for Trade Credits for imports into India by AD CategoryI banks with immediate effect," the central bank said in a notification.
Punjab National Bank reported fraudulent issuance of LoUs/ Foreign Letters of Credit for payment of import bills and fraudulent transactions in accounts, amounting to Rs 12,967.86 crore, to the RBI through its fraud monitoring reporting system.
A multi-agency probe, including by CBI and ED has been launched into the PNB fraud.
The RBI notification further said that Letters of Credit and Bank Guarantees for trade credits for imports into India may continue to be issued subject to compliance with the provisions.
Also Watch
The RBI said the decision to discontinue the practice of LoUs and Letters of Comfort (LoCs) for trade finance comes into force with immediate effect.
"On a review of the extant guidelines, it has been decided to discontinue the practice of issuance of LoUs/ LoCs for Trade Credits for imports into India by AD CategoryI banks with immediate effect," the central bank said in a notification.
Punjab National Bank reported fraudulent issuance of LoUs/ Foreign Letters of Credit for payment of import bills and fraudulent transactions in accounts, amounting to Rs 12,967.86 crore, to the RBI through its fraud monitoring reporting system.
A multi-agency probe, including by CBI and ED has been launched into the PNB fraud.
The RBI notification further said that Letters of Credit and Bank Guarantees for trade credits for imports into India may continue to be issued subject to compliance with the provisions.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,886.80
|-165.35
|-5.42
|SBI
|254.70
|+1.85
|+0.73
|PNB
|97.95
|+3.35
|+3.54
|IOC
|407.85
|+7.20
|+1.80
|Bank of India
|102.15
|+7.05
|+7.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,892.45
|-159.40
|-5.22
|Tata Steel
|628.30
|+5.60
|+0.90
|PNB
|98.00
|+3.40
|+3.59
|IOC
|407.90
|+7.35
|+1.83
|Bank of India
|102.20
|+7.10
|+7.47
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|466.65
|+19.90
|+4.45
|HPCL
|382.95
|+16.20
|+4.42
|Bharti Infratel
|349.00
|+9.50
|+2.80
|Axis Bank
|531.50
|+12.30
|+2.37
|GAIL
|455.95
|+9.50
|+2.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|530.80
|+11.60
|+2.23
|Sun Pharma
|522.90
|+10.45
|+2.04
|Wipro
|295.55
|+4.80
|+1.65
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,181.40
|+34.30
|+1.60
|Bharti Airtel
|425.90
|+5.15
|+1.22
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,886.80
|-165.35
|-5.42
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,083.90
|-16.70
|-1.52
|HCL Tech
|957.00
|-10.65
|-1.10
|NTPC
|169.40
|-1.75
|-1.02
|Coal India
|294.85
|-2.80
|-0.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,892.45
|-159.40
|-5.22
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,084.55
|-16.05
|-1.46
|Coal India
|294.75
|-3.05
|-1.02
|NTPC
|169.40
|-1.60
|-0.94
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,753.50
|-57.75
|-0.66
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahmudullah Says Bangladesh Want to Take T20 Cricket by Storm
- Superstar Rajinikanth Says That He Is Not A Full-Time Politician
- Out of Control Chinese Space Station 'Tiangong-1' to Crash to Earth Within Weeks
- Hansal Mehta's The Accidental Prime Minister To Begin Shooting On March 31
- Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are Twinning in Navy Blue Pumps at Commonwealth Service