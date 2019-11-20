RBI Supersedes Board of Debt-ridden DHFL after Several Defaults, Places Company under Administrator
The bank has appointed R Subramaniakumar, former managing director and chief executive officer of Indian Overseas Bank, as the new administrator of the DHFL with all the powers of the board.
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday superseded the board of the debt-ridden Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) due to governance concerns and defaults by the non-banking finance company. The company has been placed under an administrator.
A statement said the central bank would shortly refer DHFL for insolvency proceedings and its administrator will be the resolution professional for the company.
In the last Union Budget, the government had amended the RBI Act to empower the regulator to appoint an administrator.
The bank has appointed R Subramaniakumar, former managing director and chief executive officer of Indian Overseas Bank, as the new administrator of the DHFL with all the powers of the board.
Meanwhile, sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said mutual funds will join the resolution process of DHFL to be done under the insolvency law framework.
DHFL owes over Rs 38,000 crore to banks alone and has over Rs 85,000 crore liabilities in total, which it owes to banks, mutual funds, pension funds, National Housing Bank, depositors and others.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,547.65
|2.51
|Bharti Airtel
|437.30
|-0.47
|Yes Bank
|65.85
|2.65
|Vodafone Idea
|7.05
|16.53
|ICICI Bank
|495.00
|0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,547.05
|2.47
|Vodafone Idea
|7.07
|17.44
|Prime Focus
|49.15
|1.24
|Yes Bank
|65.85
|2.65
|Bharti Airtel
|437.25
|-0.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|307.00
|7.40
|Sun Pharma
|450.00
|5.66
|IndusInd Bank
|1,469.30
|5.50
|BPCL
|544.60
|4.94
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,838.65
|3.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|450.20
|5.73
|IndusInd Bank
|1,468.70
|5.50
|Yes Bank
|65.85
|2.65
|Reliance
|1,547.05
|2.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,144.10
|1.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|240.90
|-3.85
|IOC
|130.90
|-1.58
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,599.45
|-1.50
|Eicher Motors
|21,489.80
|-1.18
|Hindalco
|190.75
|-0.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,599.10
|-1.49
|Tata Steel
|398.55
|-0.83
|TML-D
|76.85
|-0.77
|HDFC
|2,199.60
|-0.61
|HUL
|2,026.95
|-0.49
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League 2019-20 Fixtures Announced: Full List of Matches
- He's Back! Twitter Filled With Jokes, Memes and Banter as Jose Mourinho is Named New Tottenham Hotspur Manager
- MTV India Launches Petition for Biryani Emoticon, Desi Foodies Think it's About Time
- Maneka Gandhi Sends Help Within an Hour After Journalist Tweets Photo of Injured Monkey
- Hopefully, Brahmastra Would Change Things for Me, Says Mouni Roy