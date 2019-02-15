English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Threatens Action Against Yes Bank for Disclosing nil Divergence Report
The RBI conducted its first asset quality review (AQR) of banks in 2015 in order to find corporate loan accounts with severe financial weakness which were still classified as standard accounts on the books of the lenders.
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank has warned Yes Bank of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report in violation of the confidentiality clause, the private sector lender said on Friday.
Yes Bank in a press release earlier this week had said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.
In a regulatory filing on Friday, Yes Bank said it has received a letter from the RBI which noted that the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) was marked 'confidential' and it was expected that no part of the report be divulged except for the information in the form and manner of disclosure prescribed by regulations.
"Therefore, the press release breaches confidentiality and violates regulatory guidelines. Moreover, NIL divergence is not an achievement to be published and is only compliance with the extant Income Recognition and Asset Classification norms," the RBI said in its letter.
"The issuance of the Press Release has, therefore, been viewed seriously by the RBI and could entail further regulatory action/s," the letter added.
The RAR also identifies several other lapses and regulatory breaches in various areas of the bank's functioning and the disclosure of just one part of the RAR is viewed by RBI as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, the central bank said.
The RBI conducted its first asset quality review (AQR) of banks in 2015 in order to find corporate loan accounts with severe financial weakness which were still classified as standard accounts on the books of the lenders.
Post this review, RBI found a large divergence of Rs 4,176 crore in the reported gross NPAs in the books of Yes Bank for 2015-16.
Further, the RBI judged gross NPAs at Rs 8,373.8 crore for Yes Bank for 2016-17 against the declared gross NPAs of Rs 2,018 crore. Thus, there was a divergence of Rs 6,355 crore or three times the reported amount.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Yes Bank in a press release earlier this week had said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.
In a regulatory filing on Friday, Yes Bank said it has received a letter from the RBI which noted that the Risk Assessment Report (RAR) was marked 'confidential' and it was expected that no part of the report be divulged except for the information in the form and manner of disclosure prescribed by regulations.
"Therefore, the press release breaches confidentiality and violates regulatory guidelines. Moreover, NIL divergence is not an achievement to be published and is only compliance with the extant Income Recognition and Asset Classification norms," the RBI said in its letter.
"The issuance of the Press Release has, therefore, been viewed seriously by the RBI and could entail further regulatory action/s," the letter added.
The RAR also identifies several other lapses and regulatory breaches in various areas of the bank's functioning and the disclosure of just one part of the RAR is viewed by RBI as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, the central bank said.
The RBI conducted its first asset quality review (AQR) of banks in 2015 in order to find corporate loan accounts with severe financial weakness which were still classified as standard accounts on the books of the lenders.
Post this review, RBI found a large divergence of Rs 4,176 crore in the reported gross NPAs in the books of Yes Bank for 2015-16.
Further, the RBI judged gross NPAs at Rs 8,373.8 crore for Yes Bank for 2016-17 against the declared gross NPAs of Rs 2,018 crore. Thus, there was a divergence of Rs 6,355 crore or three times the reported amount.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.00
|-1.02
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,563.35
|-3.90
|Reliance
|1,244.45
|1.65
|ITC
|280.10
|0.79
|Axis Bank
|686.60
|-1.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|218.70
|-1.04
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,556.90
|-4.21
|Reliance
|1,243.50
|1.47
|Jet Airways
|232.55
|2.99
|GRUH Finance
|239.30
|-3.22
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|327.85
|3.87
|NTPC
|136.25
|3.81
|Power Grid Corp
|181.50
|3.74
|Bharti Infratel
|306.90
|3.26
|GAIL
|317.75
|3.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|136.20
|4.13
|Power Grid Corp
|181.50
|3.80
|ONGC
|135.10
|2.27
|Reliance
|1,243.50
|1.47
|Larsen
|1,243.25
|1.31
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|266.90
|-4.90
|Sun Pharma
|422.90
|-4.08
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,563.35
|-3.90
|Tata Steel
|467.50
|-3.12
|Vedanta
|147.30
|-2.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|423.30
|-3.94
|Tata Steel
|467.45
|-3.12
|Vedanta
|147.45
|-2.87
|Hero Motocorp
|2,702.30
|-2.75
|Bajaj Finance
|2,557.50
|-1.90
Live TV
Recommended For You
- "Completely Unexpected But a Dream Come True" - Markande Revels in India Call-up
- Alia Bhatt on Ex-Beau Sidharth Malhotra: I Have a Lot of Love and Respect for Him
- Avengers Endgame: Ghajini Director A.R. Murugadoss Enters Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Amitabh Bachchan Completes 50 Years in Cinema: Fifty Lesser Known Facts About the Star
- This Kashmiri Group's Game of Thrones Tribute Made it Into the Official Fan Anthem
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results