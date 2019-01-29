LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

RBI to Inject Rs 37,500 Crore Through Open Markets Operations in February

The RBI said it has been monitoring the evolving liquidity conditions and durable liquidity requirements of the system.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2019, 9:50 PM IST
RBI to Inject Rs 37,500 Crore Through Open Markets Operations in February
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. (Reuters/Altaf Hussain/Files)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it will inject Rs 37,500 crore into the system through purchase of government securities in February to increase liquidity.

The RBI said it has been monitoring the evolving liquidity conditions and durable liquidity requirements of the system.

"Accordingly, it has been decided to conduct purchase of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 375 billion in the month of February 2019 through three auctions of Rs 125 billion each during the 2nd, 3rd and 4th week," the RBI said in a release.

There will be no auction during the first week due to the scheduled MPC meeting, it added.

The apex bank said it will inform about the auction dates in the due course.

The OMO for the month is indicative and the RBI retains the flexibility to change it, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions, it said further.

Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
