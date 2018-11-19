English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI to Inject Rs 8,000 Crore Liquidity on November 22
The RBI had earlier stated that the system liquidity will move into deficit in the second half of 2018-19 and the evolving liquidity conditions would determine its choice of instruments for both transient and durable liquidity management.
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank said on Monday it will inject Rs 8,000 crore into the system through the purchase of government securities on November 22.
"Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the RBI has decided to conduct purchase of the following government securities under Open Market Operations for an aggregate amount of Rs 80 billion on November 22, 2018 (Thursday)...," it said in a statement.
The OMO operation will help ease tight liquidity situation triggered by series of default by group companies of IL&FS.
The eligible participants should submit their offers in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on November 22.
The RBI had earlier stated that the system liquidity will move into deficit in the second half of 2018-19 and the evolving liquidity conditions would determine its choice of instruments for both transient and durable liquidity management.
As part of the OMOs, the RBI will purchase government securities maturing in 2021 bearing interest rate of 7.80 per cent, 2024 (8.40 per cent), 2026 (8.33 per cent), 2028 (8.60 per cent) and 2032 (8.28 per cent).
The RBI said it has the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities and can also accept offers for less than Rs 8,000 crore.
It may as well purchase marginally higher than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off effect, it said, adding it can also accept of reject any or all the offers either wholly or partially without assigning any reason.
OMOs are the tools which can be used to either inject or drain liquidity from the system.
It is employed to adjust rupee liquidity conditions in the market on a durable basis.
If there is excess liquidity, the RBI resorts to sale of securities and sucks out the rupee liquidity. Similarly, when the liquidity conditions are tight, it buys securities from the market, thereby releasing money into the market.
"Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the RBI has decided to conduct purchase of the following government securities under Open Market Operations for an aggregate amount of Rs 80 billion on November 22, 2018 (Thursday)...," it said in a statement.
The OMO operation will help ease tight liquidity situation triggered by series of default by group companies of IL&FS.
The eligible participants should submit their offers in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on November 22.
The RBI had earlier stated that the system liquidity will move into deficit in the second half of 2018-19 and the evolving liquidity conditions would determine its choice of instruments for both transient and durable liquidity management.
As part of the OMOs, the RBI will purchase government securities maturing in 2021 bearing interest rate of 7.80 per cent, 2024 (8.40 per cent), 2026 (8.33 per cent), 2028 (8.60 per cent) and 2032 (8.28 per cent).
The RBI said it has the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities and can also accept offers for less than Rs 8,000 crore.
It may as well purchase marginally higher than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off effect, it said, adding it can also accept of reject any or all the offers either wholly or partially without assigning any reason.
OMOs are the tools which can be used to either inject or drain liquidity from the system.
It is employed to adjust rupee liquidity conditions in the market on a durable basis.
If there is excess liquidity, the RBI resorts to sale of securities and sucks out the rupee liquidity. Similarly, when the liquidity conditions are tight, it buys securities from the market, thereby releasing money into the market.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Not Just Deepika-Ranveer: The 10 Big Celebrity Weddings In Italy
-
Wednesday 14 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Honda CBR650R
-
Wednesday 14 November , 2018
Children's Day|Childhood Photos Of Popular Celebrities You May Have Missed
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Not Just Deepika-Ranveer: The 10 Big Celebrity Weddings In Italy
Wednesday 14 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Honda CBR650R
Wednesday 14 November , 2018 Children's Day|Childhood Photos Of Popular Celebrities You May Have Missed
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|204.80
|7.23
|Jet Airways
|322.70
|-6.87
|Reliance
|1,150.00
|2.00
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.80
|-4.23
|HDFC Bank
|2,013.90
|0.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Grasim
|851.45
|2.20
|Jet Airways
|323.00
|-6.88
|Yes Bank
|205.05
|7.19
|HDFC Life
|382.40
|-2.62
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,174.20
|0.57
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|204.80
|7.23
|ITC
|284.50
|2.87
|Tata Motors
|184.60
|2.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,537.95
|2.45
|Sun Pharma
|531.55
|2.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|205.05
|7.19
|ITC
|283.90
|2.77
|Tata Motors
|184.30
|2.73
|IndusInd Bank
|1,537.75
|2.60
|Vedanta
|211.20
|2.18
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.80
|-4.23
|GAIL
|334.70
|-2.19
|Bajaj Finance
|2,360.95
|-1.71
|ICICI Bank
|362.40
|-1.40
|ONGC
|154.55
|-1.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|154.40
|-1.37
|ICICI Bank
|362.50
|-1.33
|SBI
|288.20
|-0.72
|NTPC
|153.05
|-0.65
|Asian Paints
|1,311.90
|-0.65
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Beats Nick Jonas in Mortal Kombat, See Pics
- Dearth of Female Boxing Coaches Puts Finland's Maarit Teuronen in a League of Her Own
- Lux Golden Rose Award: Kareena-Alia’s Chic Gowns to Shah Rukh-Varun’s Charm
- LPG As Good As CNG In Curbing Pollution: Auto LPG Suppliers To PM Narendra Modi
- Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale is Now Live: Deals on Pixel 2 XL, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Poco F1, Realme 2 And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...