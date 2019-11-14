Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

RBI to Make Two Rate Cuts by 40 bps by February Despite High Inflation: Report

The consumer price inflation fastened to 4.62 per cent for October according to official data, resulting in concerns over RBI's rate stance, given that the central bank is mandated to keep the number at 4 per cent.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
RBI to Make Two Rate Cuts by 40 bps by February Despite High Inflation: Report
Image for representation.

Mumbai: Headline inflation is bound to rise further to 5 per cent for November, but despite the pinch in price rise, the Reserve Bank will go for two consecutive rate cuts on growth concerns, a report said on Thursday.

The consumer price inflation fastened to 4.62 per cent for October in official data released on Wednesday, resulting in concerns over RBI's rate stance, given that the central bank is mandated to keep the number at 4 per cent.

GDP growth plummeted to a six-year low of 5 per cent for the June quarter and is expected to come lower for the September quarter and some analysts are also expecting it to slip below the 5 per cent for FY20.

Analysts at foreign brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the RBI will cut rates by 0.25 per cent in December, and follow it up with a 0.15 per cent in February.

It can be noted that house economists at SBI have warned against rate cuts to push up growth flagging the risk of "financial instability" that it can cause. The higher inflation will be driven by base effects or lower inflation in the year-ago period when the same number had dipped to 2.2 per cent, and some pressure on onion prices, they said in a note.

It said the "fundamental drivers of inflation remain weak" which have resulted in the non-food and non-fuel core inflation getting limited to 3.3 per cent in October as against September's 3.7 per cent. On the growth front, it said the dampness will continue for at least one more quarter and estimated growth by gross value added basis to slip to 4.7 per cent in September from 4.9 per cent in June.

Additionally, agflation will also be in check going forward on well-stocked rivers which should water a bumper winter sowing and the minimum support price hikes are also small, it said.

Despite a 0.5 per cent expected slippage in fiscal deficit to 3.8 per cent, which fuels inflations, the number is still lower than the medium term average of 4.5 per cent, it said.

"Should fiscal policy not be counter-cyclical in a slowdown as sharp as this? Yes, funding the 0.8 per cent of GDP corporate tax rate cut will likely need additional direct or indirect monetisation," it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,872.10 +31.65 ( +0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.65 2.66
Yes Bank 68.75 0.81
SBI 306.00 -0.26
Reliance 1,462.75 -0.65
Indiabulls Hsg 211.35 -3.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Narayana Hruda 304.85 1.08
Cipla 451.50 0.73
Yes Bank 68.75 0.73
Indiabulls Hsg 211.20 -3.25
Cholamandalam 309.15 3.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.65 2.66
IOC 136.85 2.24
Infosys 705.30 2.02
Bajaj Finance 4,210.55 1.59
HDFC Bank 1,273.90 1.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.75 2.67
Infosys 705.35 2.04
Bajaj Finance 4,211.95 1.65
Maruti Suzuki 7,247.10 1.28
HDFC Bank 1,273.70 1.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 208.65 -4.38
Vedanta 144.00 -2.96
Zee Entertain 282.00 -2.94
IndusInd Bank 1,375.10 -2.76
UltraTechCement 4,003.40 -2.73
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 143.95 -2.90
IndusInd Bank 1,374.40 -2.79
Coal India 202.25 -2.39
Tata Motors 167.00 -2.11
Bharti Airtel 362.65 -1.59
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram