English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI to Pump Liquidity Worth Rs 12,000 Crore on November 15
The decision comes amid concerns of a liquidity crisis in the economy after the financial services company IL&FS reported defaults in September.
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would inject Rs 12,000 crore into the market by purchasing government securities on November 15, 2018.
The decision comes amid concerns of a liquidity crisis in the economy after the financial services company IL&FS reported defaults in September.
"Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of... Government securities under Open Market Operations for an aggregate amount of Rs 120 billion on November 15, 2018 through multi-security auction using the multiple price method," the RBI said in a statement on Tuesday.
The decision comes amid concerns of a liquidity crisis in the economy after the financial services company IL&FS reported defaults in September.
"Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of... Government securities under Open Market Operations for an aggregate amount of Rs 120 billion on November 15, 2018 through multi-security auction using the multiple price method," the RBI said in a statement on Tuesday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
India and World War 1: 100 Years of WW1
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
In Conversation With Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Monday 12 November , 2018 India and World War 1: 100 Years of WW1
Monday 12 November , 2018 In Conversation With Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|283.60
|2.00
|Sun Pharma
|520.10
|-7.41
|HDFC Bank
|1,957.75
|1.56
|Tata Steel
|589.10
|-0.02
|ICICI Bank
|366.60
|1.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|283.70
|2.00
|Ambuja Cements
|211.15
|2.60
|Sun Pharma
|520.35
|-7.36
|HUL
|1,718.20
|2.75
|Ashok Leyland
|106.60
|-10.46
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|243.70
|4.68
|BPCL
|315.95
|4.22
|UPL
|760.25
|3.22
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,369.05
|3.06
|ONGC
|161.00
|2.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,372.35
|3.16
|HUL
|1,718.20
|2.75
|Asian Paints
|1,319.90
|2.73
|ONGC
|160.75
|2.72
|SBI
|283.70
|2.00
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|520.10
|-7.41
|Tech Mahindra
|700.25
|-3.82
|GAIL
|352.55
|-3.50
|HCL Tech
|997.10
|-3.49
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,129.90
|-3.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|520.35
|-7.36
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,129.55
|-3.04
|TCS
|1,880.55
|-2.85
|M&M
|770.40
|-2.62
|Infosys
|653.45
|-1.84
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After MS Dhoni and Mary Kom, Now a Biopic on Bhaichung Bhutia in the Pipeline
- Viswanathan Anand Seals Blitz Title in Style by Beating Hikaru Nakamura
- Apple iPhone X Catches Fire During iOS 12.1 Update Process; Company to Investigate
- Karan Johar Apologises for Hurting Northeast Sentiments, Says It was 'Unintentional'
- Alien Nation: NASA Says It Wants People on Mars Within 25 years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...