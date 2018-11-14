GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

RBI to Pump Liquidity Worth Rs 12,000 Crore on November 15

The decision comes amid concerns of a liquidity crisis in the economy after the financial services company IL&FS reported defaults in September.

IANS

Updated:November 14, 2018, 7:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI to Pump Liquidity Worth Rs 12,000 Crore on November 15
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would inject Rs 12,000 crore into the market by purchasing government securities on November 15, 2018.

The decision comes amid concerns of a liquidity crisis in the economy after the financial services company IL&FS reported defaults in September.

"Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of... Government securities under Open Market Operations for an aggregate amount of Rs 120 billion on November 15, 2018 through multi-security auction using the multiple price method," the RBI said in a statement on Tuesday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,141.99 -2.50 ( -0.01%)

NIFTY 50

10,576.30 -6.20 ( -0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 283.60 2.00
Sun Pharma 520.10 -7.41
HDFC Bank 1,957.75 1.56
Tata Steel 589.10 -0.02
ICICI Bank 366.60 1.58
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 283.70 2.00
Ambuja Cements 211.15 2.60
Sun Pharma 520.35 -7.36
HUL 1,718.20 2.75
Ashok Leyland 106.60 -10.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 243.70 4.68
BPCL 315.95 4.22
UPL 760.25 3.22
Maruti Suzuki 7,369.05 3.06
ONGC 161.00 2.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,372.35 3.16
HUL 1,718.20 2.75
Asian Paints 1,319.90 2.73
ONGC 160.75 2.72
SBI 283.70 2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 520.10 -7.41
Tech Mahindra 700.25 -3.82
GAIL 352.55 -3.50
HCL Tech 997.10 -3.49
Kotak Mahindra 1,129.90 -3.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 520.35 -7.36
Kotak Mahindra 1,129.55 -3.04
TCS 1,880.55 -2.85
M&M 770.40 -2.62
Infosys 653.45 -1.84
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...