Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

RBI to Soon Issue New Salary Norms for Private, Foreign Bank Heads

The apex banks had in 2012 issued guidelines for compensation of chief executives, whole-time directors, and control function staff of private sector and foreign banks.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
RBI to Soon Issue New Salary Norms for Private, Foreign Bank Heads
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank will soon issue revised salary norms for top officials of foreign and private sector banks.

The apex banks had in 2012 issued guidelines for compensation of chief executives, whole-time directors, and control function staff of private sector and foreign banks.

However, with the evolving international best practices and past experiences, the RBI had reviewed these compensation norms and released a discussion paper in February 2019, seeking comments from the stakeholders.

"The comments received are under examination and the revised guidelines will be issued shortly," RBI said in the annual report 2019 released on Thursday.

To align the current regulatory framework with global best practices, the RBI said, it will also issue the draft guidelines on corporate governance at banks.

The guidelines on minimum balance requirements for savings bank accounts and penalty for non-maintenance will also be reviewed, the central bank said.

The monetary authority will also come out with a revised standardised approach for calculating minimum capital requirement for operational risks and draft revised guidelines on credit risks.

The RBI is also in the process of finalising the regulatory for securitisation and interest rate risk for banks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,068.93 -382.91 ( -1.02%)

NIFTY 50

10,948.30 -97.80 ( -0.89%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 449.30 -1.74
ICICI Bank 404.40 -2.07
RBL Bank 319.20 1.70
HDFC 2,128.45 -2.68
Yes Bank 57.40 -3.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 57.35 -3.61
Indiabulls Hsg 449.35 -1.68
RBL Bank 319.40 1.83
Reliance 1,242.20 -1.65
Tata Motors 114.35 -1.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 434.65 5.22
Bharti Infratel 258.45 3.88
JSW Steel 211.95 3.01
NTPC 123.10 2.67
Vedanta 135.75 2.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 434.65 5.31
Vedanta 135.80 2.72
NTPC 123.05 2.63
Coal India 189.00 2.05
ONGC 123.40 1.86
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 274.50 -3.65
Yes Bank 57.40 -3.53
HDFC 2,128.45 -2.68
Axis Bank 661.15 -2.51
Kotak Mahindra 1,450.85 -2.21
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 57.35 -3.61
SBI 274.65 -3.60
HDFC 2,128.55 -2.69
Axis Bank 660.95 -2.53
Kotak Mahindra 1,450.30 -2.24
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram