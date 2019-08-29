RBI to Soon Issue New Salary Norms for Private, Foreign Bank Heads
The apex banks had in 2012 issued guidelines for compensation of chief executives, whole-time directors, and control function staff of private sector and foreign banks.
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank will soon issue revised salary norms for top officials of foreign and private sector banks.
The apex banks had in 2012 issued guidelines for compensation of chief executives, whole-time directors, and control function staff of private sector and foreign banks.
However, with the evolving international best practices and past experiences, the RBI had reviewed these compensation norms and released a discussion paper in February 2019, seeking comments from the stakeholders.
"The comments received are under examination and the revised guidelines will be issued shortly," RBI said in the annual report 2019 released on Thursday.
To align the current regulatory framework with global best practices, the RBI said, it will also issue the draft guidelines on corporate governance at banks.
The guidelines on minimum balance requirements for savings bank accounts and penalty for non-maintenance will also be reviewed, the central bank said.
The monetary authority will also come out with a revised standardised approach for calculating minimum capital requirement for operational risks and draft revised guidelines on credit risks.
The RBI is also in the process of finalising the regulatory for securitisation and interest rate risk for banks.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|449.30
|-1.74
|ICICI Bank
|404.40
|-2.07
|RBL Bank
|319.20
|1.70
|HDFC
|2,128.45
|-2.68
|Yes Bank
|57.40
|-3.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|57.35
|-3.61
|Indiabulls Hsg
|449.35
|-1.68
|RBL Bank
|319.40
|1.83
|Reliance
|1,242.20
|-1.65
|Tata Motors
|114.35
|-1.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|434.65
|5.22
|Bharti Infratel
|258.45
|3.88
|JSW Steel
|211.95
|3.01
|NTPC
|123.10
|2.67
|Vedanta
|135.75
|2.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|434.65
|5.31
|Vedanta
|135.80
|2.72
|NTPC
|123.05
|2.63
|Coal India
|189.00
|2.05
|ONGC
|123.40
|1.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|274.50
|-3.65
|Yes Bank
|57.40
|-3.53
|HDFC
|2,128.45
|-2.68
|Axis Bank
|661.15
|-2.51
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,450.85
|-2.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|57.35
|-3.61
|SBI
|274.65
|-3.60
|HDFC
|2,128.55
|-2.69
|Axis Bank
|660.95
|-2.53
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,450.30
|-2.24
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Drastic Gain in Market Share May not be Apple’s Main Target in New FDI Ruling
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet
- Pornhub is Fighting Plastic Pollution through 'Dirtiest Porn Ever' Campaign
- Sonam Kapoor's Luck Leads to Victory in The Zoya Factor Trailer
- Deepa Malik Basks in Khel Ratna Glory, Bajrang Punia Misses Ceremony