Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
3-min read

RBI's High Interest Rate Major Reason for Slowdown, Says RSS' Economic Wing

The RSS' economic wing alleged that the RBI has been working on the wrong model and faulty framework when all over the world the rates of interest go down as inflation goes down, but not in India.

IANS

Updated:August 2, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
RBI's High Interest Rate Major Reason for Slowdown, Says RSS' Economic Wing
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has hit out at the Reserve Bank of India for not lowering rate of interest even when the inflation is down to 2 per cent, holding it responsible for the current slowdown in the economy.

"The RBI has been the major reason for the slowdown. The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI has been working on the wrong model and faulty framework. All over the world the rates of interest come down as inflation comes down, but in India it does not happen," Aswini Mahajan, head of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, told IANS.

"When the rate of inflation was 10-12 per cent, the repo rate was 8.5 per cent even then. Now the inflation has come down to 2 per cent, the repo rate is 5.75 per cent," he added.

Ratings agency CRISIL on Thursday cut India's GDP growth to 6.9 per cent for FY20 on weak monsoon rains and muted corporate results. In its monetary policy review on June 6, 2019, the Reserve Bank of India lowered its 2019-20 growth projections to 7 per cent, from 7.2 per cent estimated in April.

The central bank expects India's GDP to grow at 6.4-6.7 per cent in April-September and 7.2-7.5 per cent in October-March 2019-20.

Slowdown signs were visible since last year, with GDP growing 6.6 per cent in October-December 2018. GDP growth slipped to 5.8 per cent in the last quarter of 2018-19 and annual GDP at 5-year low of 6.8 per cent.

The RBI will hold its Monetary Policy Committee meeting for rate of interest on August 5-7.

"Lowering the interest rate is always an important policy variable. It would impact housing, automobile, demand and investment. A slight 1 per cent decline in interest rate can give a boost to the economy. During A.B. Vajpayee's tenure, demand was high because repo rate had come down to 5 per cent giving the leeway to banks to withdraw more money from RBI to lend but in the whole NDA period (2014-19), the RBI missed that opportunity to give a boost to the economy in the garb maintaining the priceline and checking the inflation," said Mahajan.

"There was reason to reduce it and every time they said though inflation was down, it could go up in future so therefore we would not like to reduce repo rate. This had a tremendous impact on the economy. Such opportunities of lower inflation do not come quite often," Mahajan said.

"Because of that fact the the economy could have been boosted by the good policies of the RBI, which was in a love-hate relationship with the government, that was a very sad state of affairs. Monetary and fiscal policy go hand-in-hand. If monetary policy makers think they live in their niche, that is not correct," he said.

"They have to work in sync with the government. Earlier the RBI officials were living in their own niche and were making statements outside, which affected the overall image of the economy. When Viral Acharya is saying our country is going the Argentina way, what message are you giving? These people should have been sacked then and there," Mahajan said.

Viral Acharya resigned from RBI last month citing personal reasons and is back in the US.

The RBI management of that time had major shortcomings which failed to provide the necessary boost to the economy, Mahajan said.

Raghuraman Rajan and Urijit Patel were the RBI Governors during 2014-19.

Mahajan said GST is a new application in the economy and it is good for the system, but it had its share of glitches. However, in the last two years of GST, the government is quite prudent in its approach such as reducing the burden of compliances, rates and addressing concerns of the small traders. Even this had a price though it is gradually coming to settle down, he said.

That (the GST's initial teething issues) impacted the revenue of the government. GST revenues have not been to the expected level. There was a gap of Rs 70,000-Rs 80,000 crore in GST revenue last fiscal, he said.

According to Mahajan, the other point is Indian economy is bank-based. In the last few years because of the NPA problem, some banks stopped lending and NPA problem was caused by sudden spurt in lendings during the UPA rule. Because of that the health of the banking system got impacted and many of the banks came to a phase where no more lendings could be made. Now NPAs have started coming down and banks can be asked to start lending, he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,793.65 -224.67 ( -0.61%)

NIFTY 50

10,911.20 -68.80 ( -0.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 407.45 -2.30
Reliance 1,178.95 -0.11
Bharti Airtel 335.85 3.69
Ashok Leyland 64.20 -6.75
HDFC Bank 2,191.30 -1.37
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 623.30 -0.37
ICICI Bank 407.30 -2.36
Bharti Airtel 335.90 3.69
IndusInd Bank 1,385.00 -1.05
Bajaj Finance 3,171.00 -1.57
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 335.70 3.64
Asian Paints 1,535.10 2.02
M&M 559.65 2.02
Maruti Suzuki 5,651.85 1.42
Eicher Motors 16,439.85 -0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 335.90 3.69
M&M 559.80 2.22
Asian Paints 1,535.80 2.08
Maruti Suzuki 5,670.00 1.72
Bajaj Auto 2,573.30 1.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 141.00 -3.06
Tata Steel 407.50 -2.98
ONGC 133.55 -2.45
Coal India 197.75 -2.32
GAIL 125.50 -2.41
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 140.85 -3.26
Tata Steel 407.55 -2.86
ONGC 133.60 -2.45
ICICI Bank 407.35 -2.35
Coal India 197.60 -2.42
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram