RBI's New Prudential Framework for Stressed Asset Resolution is Credit Positive: Moody's
This framework replaces the earlier circular which mandated lenders to start resolution even if there was one-day default.
A Moody's sign is displayed on the company's corporate headquarters in New York. (Reuters) (File Photo)
New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service Monday said the Reserve Bank's new prudential framework for stressed asset resolution is credit positive', but flagged the slower-than-expected progress of resolution under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as a key hurdle.
The RBI's revised framework for the resolution of stressed assets is credit positive, because it brings back the focus on the need for the timely resolution of such assets, and the buildup of loan loss provisioning against those assets, Moody's Investors Service VP Financial Institutions Group Alka Anbarasu said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week issued a prudential framework for resolution of stressed assets, which give lenders 30 days to review a borrower account before labelling it as a non-performing asset (NPA) in case of default.
This framework replaces the earlier circular which mandated lenders to start resolution even if there was one day default. This circular was quashed by the Supreme Court in April.
Moody's said, extension of the circular to non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) will help align the loan loss provisioning norms for the large stressed accounts of NBFCs with commercial banks.
Nevertheless, the slower-than-expected progress under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) remains the key hurdle to the timely resolution of stressed assets. The cleanup of the bank's balance sheets could therefore still take another two to three years, Moody's added.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|137.10
|-2.00
|SBI
|341.85
|-0.06
|Reliance
|1,319.00
|0.31
|Indiabulls Hsg
|736.45
|0.73
|Just Dial
|748.55
|1.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vaibhav Global
|802.00
|4.86
|Yes Bank
|137.20
|-1.96
|Dewan Housing
|88.25
|5.69
|Rel Capital
|91.40
|-8.65
|Reliance Infra
|67.00
|-9.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|286.70
|2.52
|Tech Mahindra
|765.50
|1.96
|Britannia
|2,956.00
|1.96
|Tata Steel
|491.50
|1.95
|Infosys
|751.05
|1.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|491.35
|1.91
|Infosys
|751.25
|1.61
|TCS
|2,211.30
|1.48
|HCL Tech
|1,093.00
|1.28
|ITC
|279.60
|1.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|391.40
|-2.88
|Yes Bank
|137.10
|-2.00
|Zee Entertain
|334.00
|-1.82
|HDFC
|2,180.00
|-1.40
|Coal India
|262.30
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|137.00
|-2.11
|HDFC
|2,181.45
|-1.25
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,493.50
|-1.25
|Coal India
|262.35
|-1.00
|Tata Motors
|168.05
|-0.80
Live TV
Recommended For You
- RIP Girish Karnad: Looking at 5 Most Memorable Hindi Films of the Actor-Playwright
- Inside Sonam Kapoor's Epic 34th Birthday Bash: Karan Johar, Janhvi, Ananya Have Blast, See Pics
- Girish Karnad (1938-2019): End of an Era in Indian Theatre and Films
- Dhoni Doesn't Wear Controversial Gloves vs Australia But Indian Fans Get Balidan Badge to The Oval
- PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s