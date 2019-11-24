RCom Lenders Reject Resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 Other Directors
RCom had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for September 2019 quarter due to provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.
File photo of Anil Ambani. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Reliance Communications on Sunday said its lenders have rejected the resignation of Chairman Anil Ambani and four other directors, and asked them to cooperate in the ongoing corporate insolvency resolution process.
Ambani along with four directors — Ryna Karani, Chhaya Virani, Manjari Kacker and Suresh Rangachar — had resigned from the company earlier this month.
In a BSE filing, RCom said its Committee of Creditors (CoC) had met on November 20. "...(the committee had) expressed a unanimous view that the resignations cannot be accepted," it noted.
The filing further said: "...it is being duly communicated to the aforesaid directors of RCom that their resignations have not been accepted and they are advised to continue to perform their duties and responsibilities as the directors of RCOM and provide all cooperation to Resolution Professional in the corporate insolvency resolution process".
RCom had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for September 2019 quarter due to provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.
This had marked the second highest loss posted by any Indian corporate till date, after Vodafone Idea Ltd's Rs 50,921 crore losses. During July-September 2019, RCom set aside Rs 28,314 crore on account of provisioning following the Supreme Court order on calculation of annual adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|358.10
|3.75
|Reliance
|1,546.50
|0.58
|Indiabulls Hsg
|237.35
|2.50
|Infosys
|693.20
|-2.81
|SBI
|329.30
|-0.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|357.90
|3.66
|Indiabulls Hsg
|237.00
|2.31
|Reliance
|1,546.40
|0.60
|Safari Ind
|544.65
|-6.31
|Yes Bank
|64.80
|0.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|400.00
|3.87
|Zee Entertain
|358.10
|3.75
|Eicher Motors
|22,753.20
|3.64
|JSW Steel
|251.25
|2.45
|Vedanta
|142.25
|2.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|399.60
|3.74
|NTPC
|117.80
|2.35
|Vedanta
|142.15
|2.27
|ONGC
|133.80
|2.14
|Power Grid Corp
|198.55
|1.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|232.00
|-4.09
|Infosys
|693.20
|-2.81
|TCS
|2,071.70
|-2.19
|Asian Paints
|1,682.75
|-2.19
|UPL
|533.50
|-2.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|693.15
|-2.89
|TCS
|2,070.55
|-2.20
|Asian Paints
|1,682.40
|-2.17
|HCL Tech
|1,115.75
|-1.82
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,568.50
|-1.68
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sixth-Century Shipwreck Laden With Ceramic Pots Discovered in Cyprus
- Shaukat Kaifi Laid to Rest: Bollywood Mourns Veteran Actor's Demise
- This Modified Royal Enfield Called Dharma Will Make You Want One
- Chaayos Insists They Only Use Your Facial Data To Let You Buy a Cup of Chai Quickly
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More