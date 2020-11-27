News18 Logo

RDIF, Pharma Firm Hetero Agree to Produce Over 100 Million Doses of Sputnik Covid Vaccine in India

A nurse prepares Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease for inoculation in post-registration trials stage at a clinic in Moscow on September 17, 2020. (File photo/Reuters)

The parties intend to start the production of Sputnik V in the beginning of 2021, it added.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and pharma firm Hetero have agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year in India of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said in a statement. The parties intend to start the production of Sputnik V in the beginning of 2021, it added.

Currently Phase III clinical trials are approved and are ongoing in Belarus, the UAE, Venezuela and other countries. Phase II-III trials are taking place in India, RDIF said.


