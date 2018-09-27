GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Strengthens By 22 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade

The government on Wednesday raised import duties on 19 items, including jet fuel and air conditioners, as it looks to check the widening current account deficit resulting from high crude oil prices and the rupee dipping to a historic low.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2018, 9:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Strengthens By 22 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Continuing to recover, the rupee on Thursday strengthened by another 22 paise to 72.38 against the dollar in early trade in the forex market after the government raised import duties on select items to check rupee fall.

The government on Wednesday raised import duties on 19 items, including jet fuel and air conditioners, as it looks to check the widening current account deficit resulting from high crude oil prices and the rupee dipping to a historic low.

The enhanced duty rates, which will make these imported goods expensive, will come into effect from midnight of September 26-27, said a government statement.

Besides, dollar selling by exporters and banks, the greenback's weakness against some currencies overseas, helped the domestic currency recover. US Fed rate hike had little impact on the dollar, forex dealers said.

The Fed raised interest rates for the third time this year Wednesday. The statement said the Fed still foresees another rate hike in December, three more next year, and one increase in 2020.

Dealers said a higher opening in the equity market also supported the rupee's sentiment.

The rupee Wednesday rebounded by 9 paise to end at 72.60 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 169.35 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 36,711.62 in opening trade
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,324.17 -218.10 ( -0.60%)

Nifty 50

10,977.55 -76.25 ( -0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 203.25 -9.16
Reliance 1,253.75 0.19
Dewan Housing 290.20 -4.99
Maruti Suzuki 7,553.05 -3.69
Infosys 724.80 0.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 203.20 -9.14
Dewan Housing 290.15 -4.87
Larsen 1,308.65 -1.80
Maruti Suzuki 7,556.05 -3.68
Edelweiss 190.15 -10.35
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 267.85 2.43
TCS 2,188.85 2.18
Coal India 276.25 1.36
UltraTechCement 4,120.40 1.30
Infosys 724.80 0.97
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,187.80 2.16
Coal India 276.30 1.39
Power Grid Corp 194.80 0.93
Infosys 724.15 0.88
HDFC Bank 1,977.95 0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 203.25 -9.16
Indiabulls Hsg 939.70 -6.01
Bajaj Finance 2,204.20 -4.81
Bajaj Finserv 5,979.80 -3.75
Maruti Suzuki 7,553.05 -3.69
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 203.20 -9.14
Maruti Suzuki 7,556.05 -3.68
Tata Motors 225.55 -3.32
Axis Bank 598.70 -2.79
ONGC 176.00 -2.49
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...