Read About the Top Stocks to Watch out For on December 23

SGX Nifty, an indicator for the Sensex and Nifty50 was trading 62.50 points or 0.46 percent lower at 13,420.50 at 7 am. Investors are concerned about the new strain of coronavirus that spreads faster. The Indian market is likely to open lower on Wednesday, December 23.

Here are some of the top stocks for investors to watch today:

Aster DM Healthcare: The company will be spending $100 million to set up a clinical excellence hub for the Western hemisphere in the Cayman Islands.

LT Foods: The long term rating of the company has been reaffirmed at CRISIL A- by the analytical company CRISIL. The short-term rating has been set up at CRISIL A2+. Outlook on long term banking facilities has changed from Stable to Positive.

Punjab National Bank: With the help of QIP, Life Insurance Corporation has raised its stake in the bank from 4.12 percent to 7.73 percent.

Wipro: After getting approval from SEBI to launch a share buyback programme, the company plans to open the option of share buyback from December 29 to January 11. With this share buyback programme, Wipro has proposed to return Rs 9,500 to shareholders.

Zensar Technologies: The National Farmers Union Mutual Insurance Society Limited or NFU Mutual has made Zensar their strategic tech and digital services partner. NFU Mutual is a UK-based insurance company.

Infosys: The company has signed a $3.2 billion contract with Daimler AG. There will be massive change in the infrastructure of the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The Korean arm of this company, SsangYong Motor has missed the deadline of loan repayment of Rs 408 crore which was due on December 14, 2020.

Forbes & Company: For the price of Rs 200 crore, the company will be selling its Mumbai’s Chadavali land to GPX India and Equinix India.

Jubilant FoodWorks: This company has decided to launch a new pizza at Domino’s Pizza. It is called the ‘unthinkable pizza’ and will be India's first plant-protein pizza.