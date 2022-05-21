Real Estate Consultancy CBRE Sets up New Office in Jaipur; What it Means for the Business

Real estate consulting firm CBRE on May 18, Thursday, announced the commencement of its business operation in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur. The new office will serve as a dedicated touchpoint of the company’s client base across northern India.

Jaipur will be CBRE’s 11th office in India and part of its plan of foothold expansion efforts. The international property consultant said that the expansion will enable the company to facilitate efficient transitions, maximise revenue opportunities, and lower operating costs while offering high-level service to its client base.

“CBRE has always prioritised delivering unparalleled services. Our expanded footprint in the city of Jaipur is yet another step toward reinforcing our commitment to our clients. The new workplace will also give us access to world-class talent that the city has to offer.” Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE

The company will also offer valuation and advisory services for real estate owners, developers, corporates, investors, and lenders through its new Jaipur office.

CBRE said it is confident of generating industry-leading insights to enable its clients to make informed decisions based on inputs from the expertise and tech tools used by the company’s valuation and advisory team.

These services will also assist CBRE’s clients in mitigation solutions including project risk monitoring services, technical & approvals due diligence, cash flow projections, and other value-added solutions.

CBRE aims to address the growing demand for expert service in the Jaipur real-estate market with its latest expansion.

Part of the Fortune 500 and S&P 500 list, Dallas- headquartered CBRE Group is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm based on revenue generated in 2021. The real estate consultancy giant has an employee base of over 1.5 lakh expanding to more than 100 countries around the globe.

CBRE offers a varied range of services including transaction and project management, property management, investment management, leasing, appraisal and valuation.

The company was the first international property consultancy to enter the Indian market back in 1994 and today has a footprint in more than 80 cities serving its client base across office, retail, residential, industrial & logistics, data centers, healthcare & education, life sciences, hotels, government, and alternate investments along with others.

